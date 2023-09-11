5 interesting facts about A Million Miles Away releasing on Amazon Prime

2023 is fast becoming the year of inspiring biopics, and A Million Miles Away fits right in. Scheduled to release on September 15, 2023, the movie stars Michael Peña in the lead role of Jose Hernandez, a migrant farmworker who dreams of travelling to space.

There is no doubt that it is difficult to resist a good inspirational story based on true events, but alongside delivering that, A Million Miles Away also brings other important storytelling aspects to the table, such as tenacity, passion, and plenty of heart, which always makes for a satisfying movie watching experience.

5 reasons why you should watch the biopic, A Million Miles Away

1) It is based on the true story of José Moreno Hernández

A Million Miles Away is based on Hernández's story, who had a very humble upbringing. When he was young, he and his family would find work in different farms, and they would move around from town to town. As a result of the moving, he attended different schools and finally graduated from Franklin High School in Stockton.

He earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of the Pacific and M.S. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of California. He dreamed of going to space as a young kid, and his dreams finally came true when he became a crew member of Space Shuttle mission STS-128.

2) It is a story of perseverance

Hernández always knew that he would have to overcome many challenges on his way. In fact, he applied to NASA many times before he finally made the cut. NASA rejected his application 11 times, but although it was tough on him, Hernández remained persistent. On his 12th try, his efforts finally paid off when NASA accepted him into the program in 2004.

It isn't always easy to deal with rejection, but Hernández shows through example how failure can help you become better and stronger. Viewers will get to see his difficult but ultimately rewarding journey in A Million Miles Away.

3) Talented lead cast

47-year-old Michael Peña has continued to amaze movie goers with his versatility and range throughout his career. As is evident in his funny comedies and gritty dramas, he does a great job bringing any character, no matter how complex, to life on-screen. In A Million Miles Away, he is therefore expected to perfectly capture the hardships that Hernández had to endure to turn his dreams into reality.

Another actor that viewers should keep an eye out for is Rosa Salazar, who plays the role of Adela, Hernández's wife. Viewers will recognize Salazar from Alita: Battle Angel, Parenthood, Brand New Cherry Flavor, and more. Her character in A Million Miles Away plays a crucial role in keeping the family grounded, while also supporting her husband's dream.

4) Director Alejandra Márquez Abella is a cinematic storyteller

Alejandra Márquez Abella dons the director's hat in A Million Miles Away. Abella is a skilled filmmaker, who knows how to keep the audience invested.

She made her film debut with Semana Santa, and went on to direct The Good Girls, and Northern Skies Over Empty Space. Her movies have received worldwide attention and have been screened in many reputed film festivals.

No doubt, with her expertise, Abella will be able to shine a light on the inspiring story of Hernández, and leave the audience mesmerized and motivated at the same time.

5) Hernández's story is uplifting

Biopics tend to be emotional, and that is why many people find them so heart-warming. However, unfortunately, not all biopics have happy endings. A Million Miles Away, thankfully, ends on a happy note, making it the perfect option for family movie nights.

There are many meaningful messages to be learned, and it is definitely inspiring to see Hernández deal with all the challenges that come his way and still press on. A Million Miles Away also does a great job of reminding viewers that tenacity is one quality that will always help people do great things and exceed expectations.

If you are looking for a good movie that can help lift your spirits, then look no further. Whether you are a fan of space or not, you are definitely going to enjoy watching A Million Miles Away, because it shares a moving story of passion, perseverance, and achievement.