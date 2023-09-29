As October 2023 draws near, Netflix is getting ready to roll out a selection of intriguing movies that will keep viewers enthralled all month. October promises to satisfy a variety of interests, from gripping thrillers to uplifting comedy. As autumn leaves fall and cozy nights become the norm, once again, Netflix has delivered a compelling selection of movies to keep its subscribers amused.

2023 has been a year with dozens of amazing movies that have really hyped up audiences. As the race to the top between streaming giants gets more intense, Netflix is releasing blockbuster movies and TV shows every month, and October is going to be no different. So without further ado, let's get into the five intriguing films releasing on Netflix in October 2023 that you definitely shouldn't miss.

5 interesting films coming to Netflix in October 2023 that will keep you glued to your screens

1) Fair Play (October 6, 2023)

Fair Play, written and directed by Chloe Domont, is an erotic thriller film starring Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, and Rich Sommer. The movie follows a young couple whose relationship is strained when one of them receives an unexpected promotion at a competitive hedge fund. The promotion threatens to unravel more than just their recent engagement.

Netflix viewers can get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions as Fair Play showcases the power of determination and the resilience of a woman as her morality is put to the test. It's a movie that will undoubtedly have a lasting effect because of its potent plot and an outstanding performance from Phoebe Dynevor, known for her role in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

2) Pain Hustlers (October 27, 2023)

David Yates, director of the final four Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts series, brings us the captivating American crime drama film Pain Hustlers. The movie is based on the 2022 book of the same name, written by Evan Hughes.

The plot of the film revolves around Liza (Emily Blunt), who aspires for a brighter future for herself and her daughter. She secures a position at a struggling pharmaceutical start-up with the help of Pete (Chris Evans). Liza's charisma, tenacity, and courage quickly launch her towards success, but the company soon becomes embroiled in a perilous criminal scheme with grave outcomes.

With jaw-dropping performances from the stellar line-up of actors, Pain Hustlers promises to leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Fans of Emily Blunt and Chris Evans can't wait to see the chemistry between the two stars in this heart-pounding film after watching the trailer.

3) Old Dads (October 20, 2023)

Acclaimed American comedian and actor Bill Burr makes his directorial debut in Old Dads, a comedy-drama film starring Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbin as well as Burr himself. This hilarious film is going to be a great addition to Netflix's vast catalog of comedy gems.

In the movie, a middle-aged father and his two closest friends sell their business to a millennial. Soon after, they realize they are out of date and struggling to keep up with the transforming society, workplace, and parenthood landscapes. Fans of Bill Burr are waiting to see how he showcases his comedic prowess on screen and if he manages to channel his hilarious energy as a director as well.

4) Sister Death (October 5, 2023)

Viewers can get ready to be enthralled by the eerie and intriguing realm of Sister Death. Directed by Paco Plaza, this Spanish supernatural horror film is a prequel to the 2017 film Verónica.

The setting of the movie is post-war Spain, where Narcisa (portrayed by Aria Bedmar), a young woman endowed with supernatural powers, joins a former convent that now serves as a girls' school to teach. Over time, she encounters bizarre happenings and discomforting scenarios, which gradually uncover the hidden malevolent truth that haunts the convent and its inhabitants. This spine-chilling film is sure to leave many Netflix subscribers with sleepless nights.

5) Last Vegas (October 1, 2023)

Last Vegas takes audiences on a hilarious and wild adventure. Released in 2013, this comedy film is about a circle of lifelong friends who decide to travel to Las Vegas to celebrate the bachelor's party of their last remaining single friend. These mismatched friends have a number of hilarious incidents and unanticipated encounters as they traverse the flash and splendor of Sin City.

Directed by Jon Turtletaub, this uproarious but heartfelt movie features a stellar star cast of the likes of Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Douglas. Last Vegas ensures that everyone will have a nice time with its abundance of heartfelt friendships and funny scenes.

Netflix users can look forward to an exciting month in October 2023 because a wide variety of movies will be available on the streaming service. These five movies provide something for everyone, whether they're in the mood for heart-pounding horror, uplifting comedy, heart-racing thrills, psychological suspense, or laugh-out-loud hilarity.