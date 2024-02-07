5 interesting Gina Rodriguez movies to watch before the release of Players

Gina Rodriguez came into the limelight after playing the charming titular character in the popular show, Jane the Virgin (2014). Fans of the show may not be aware that the 39-year-old actor made her screen debut in the long-running show, Law & Order (1990), which is currently in its 23rd season. To date, Gina Rodriguez has appeared in several notable projects, the most recent of them being Players.

Set to release on Netflix on Valentine's Day, Players is a light-hearted rom-com. Gina Rodriguez plays Mack, a talented and witty sportswriter. She and her friends like to play the field. But when she comes across a charming and attractive correspondent, named Nick, played by Tom Ellis, she decides to play for keeps. She just has to figure out how to with a little help from her friends.

From the trailer, it looks like the movie, directed by Trish Sie, will explore the importance of friendship and being brave enough to genuinely open up in a relationship. While they wait for the movie to release, fans should check out some of Gina Rodriguez's other movies that showcase her impressive acting abilities.

Kajillionaire, Someone Great and three other Gina Rodriguez movies that prove she has excellent range

1) Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Directed by Peter Berg, this disaster movie is based on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explosion that took place in 2010. Mark Wahlberg plays the lead character, Mike Williams, the Chief Electronics Technician. The narrative explores the events that lead up to the explosion and also gives viewers an idea about the horrors that workers faced because of it.

Gina Rodriguez plays the rig's Dynamic Position Operator, Andrea Fleytas. Rational and far-sighted, she tries to alert the Coast Guard about the situation when the first blowout occurs. However, she meets resistance from her senior. This intense movie poignantly portrays the severity of man-made disasters that can have long-lasting impact.

2) Annihilation (2018)

This intriguing movie starring Gina Rodriguez will appeal to sci-fi fans in particular. In the lead is Natalie Portman who plays Lena, a former U.S. Army soldier specializing in cellular biology. When her husband goes into a coma after an expedition to an unnatural zone known as "Shimmer", she joins a new expedition into the zone to find answers.

Gina Rodriguez plays Anya Thorensen, a paramedic who joins the expedition team. Imaginative and visually appealing, this movie directed by Alex Garland has a complex narrative that will keep the viewers guessing till the very end. The actors do a great job of portraying grounded characters who have a hard time wrapping their heads around the incomprehensible reality they are faced with.

3) Someone Great (2019)

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's directorial debut, this rom-com stars Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise in the lead. Rodriguez's character, Jenny, is a music journalist who gets an opportunity to work with Rolling Stone. But the new job entails moving to San Francisco, and her boyfriend decides not to come along.

The eventual breakup leaves her feeling down. So, she decides to make the most of her time left in New York City by getting her best friends together for one last adventure before the move. The best part about this movie is the endearing friendship between the three friends. Witty, charming and supportive, they infuse energy and vibrancy into the narrative making it fun to watch.

4) Kajillionaire (2020)

This Gina Rodriguez movie takes the cake in terms of an imaginative plot. Directed by Miranda July, the story focuses on Old Dolio Dyne, a 26-year-old woman played by Evan Rachel Wood. She is constantly manipulated by her parents who are con artists. Her life gets even more complicated when her parents involve the friendly Melanie, played by Rodriguez, in their plans.

Creative storytelling anchored by powerful performances, this movie is perfect for those who are looking for something different to watch. Yes, it is entertaining but more than that, it has many meaningful messages to share that will stay with the viewers.

5) I Want You Back (2022)

This is the second rom-com on this list. Directed by Jason Orley, it stars Charlie Day and Jenny Slate as Peter and Emma respectively. Both are dumped on the same day and coincidentally cross paths. Miserable and lonely, they get talking. Over time, they form an alliance to sabotage the new relationships that their exes are in.

Gina Rodriguez plays Peter's ex, Anne. The highlight of this movie has to be the well-developed characters who come across as genuine and believable. The witty humor is also spot-on and never overshadows the romantic aspects of the narrative.

Fans should definitely check out these Gina Rodriguez movies that bring out the best of the actor's versatility and acting prowess.