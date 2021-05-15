5 of James Charles' most viewed YouTube videos

Throughout his YouTube career, James Charles has always been known to create stunning makeup looks. From following trends to starting his own, the beauty guru has never failed to shock his audience with his immersive use of colors.

James Charles has amassed over 25 million YouTube subscribers to go with his 36.2 followers on TikTok. As predatory allegations have surfaced recently, his fans have found themselves rewatching his old videos after the 21-year-old took on a YouTube hiatus following his latest apology video.

Here's a look at some of his most-viewed videos so far.

Five most-watched James Charles YouTube videos

#5 - 41 million views: James Charles plays Among Us in real life

Among Us had taken the world by storm in 2020, when most households began playing the game. The video is from December 2020 and features James Charles and his friends, such as Lil Nas X, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, and more.

The internet personality took to YouTube to create a real-life version of the game. He had previously made Part 1, but the second part went viral, garnering over 41 million views.

#4 - 44 million views: James Charles does Kylie Jenner's Halloween makeup

With 44 million views, James Charles had the privilege of doing the makeup of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, Kylie Jenner. According to many other YouTubers, fans were truly impressed when he was able to get Kylie on his channel, as she was a hard act to book.

This video from 2018 shows James doing the model's Halloween makeup.

#3 - 46 million views: Never Enough Cover by James Charles featuring Cimorelli

Although he is not known for his singing, James Charles had strived to let his audience know that he did indeed have a knack for it.

In the video above, the makeup artist is seen singing "Never Enough" from the 2017 film, "The Greatest Showman," with the YouTube sensation group Cimorelli. Fans were impressed to hear their harmonic melody.

#2 - 51 millions views: James Charles buys a fake palette

Having previously called out what he deemed to be an alleged "knock-off" of one of his products, James took advantage of the opportunity and purchased one.

The video above shows him testing a "fake" makeup palette and reacting to the quality.

#1 - 55 million views: James Charles shows the receipts

Following his previous scandal with YouTuber Tati Westbrook, James Charles posted a video titled "No More Lies." This was in response to many of her claims in a YouTube video accusing him of "betraying" her. For a while, James received a lot of hate and threats in his comments.

However, once he had posted a video with "receipts," James redeemed himself. The video above with over 55 million views shows all the proof that he was allegedly "innocent." Tati and James have since left their "tiff" behind.

Aside from his most recent predatory allegations, James Charles was sued by his former employee for "wrongful termination" and being underpaid. The lawsuit is still ongoing.

