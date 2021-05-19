5 of James Charles' worst outfits

Beauty influencer James Charles has always been known for his well-curated makeup looks and expensive taste in brands. However, that hasn't always been the case for his fashion sense.

With a YouTube subscriber count of 25 million and an Instagram following of more than 26 million, James Charles has been a household name in the beauty industry for a few years.

However, after recent allegations, James Charles went on a hiatus, leaving his fans to peer into his old videos and photos without anticipating new ones. And seeing those old photos and videos left them wondering:

"What is he wearing?"

Listed below are the five worst outfits worn by James Charles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 worst outfits worn by James Charles

5) James Charles welcomes the new year

On January 1, 2020, Charles rang in the new year wearing an extravagant red gown, with the fabric shaped into roses. Though most said he looked "dazzling," many couldn't help but notice how he looked "too red."

4) James Charles in all blue

Charles took to Instagram on October 29, 2020, to thank his fans for always greeting him when they saw him. He wore an all-blue ensemble with tassel-like fabric hanging off of his top.

A few were quick to comment, "What are you wearing?" to the influencer's photo.

Also read: "I am being blackmailed" James Charles returns to Twitter after hiatus to speak about the lawsuit against him

3) James Charles attends Coachella

Despite being one of the less controversial photos from Charles' Coachella trip, fans couldn't deny how the all-mustard suede cowboy outfit made them feel. Not to mention, James allowed the back for lots of "exposure."

Also read: Top 5 Worst Decisions in David Dobrik Vlogs

2) James Charles attends basketball game

Singing the national anthem at the ACE family basketball games, Charles couldn't help but turn heads towards his confusingly sporty yet Victorian attire. Wearing a corset over his tracksuit, Charles' fans made sure to let him know how wasteful they felt the outfit was.

1) James Charles buys fake merch

Promoting his new video, Charles posted a photo on Instagram on August 15, 2020, wearing a top and bottom that featured his face. Since the photo is clearly satirical, both Charles and his fans agree that this outfit is atrocious.

Since April, Charles has not posted on Instagram as he is on a social media hiatus following multiple accusations and allegations.

Also read: "Pray there isn't a victim out there": Gabbie Hanna addresses assault allegations against YouTuber Jen Dent