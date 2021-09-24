5 K-pop idols who are MBTI type ENTP

Many K-pop idols have taken the MBTI test. This article will focus on those who are ENTPs.

ENTP stands for Extraverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Prospecting. People of the MBTI type ENTP are creative individuals who are extremely goal-oriented. They're not ones to shy away from questioning their surroundings and enjoy taking in new information.

Which K-pop idols are MBTI type ENTP?

ENTPs are said to be independent thinkers, energetic and charismatic. Here are K-pop's top 5:

1) Dreamcatcher Siyeon

Siyeon was revealed to be an ENTP after taking the test in 2020. She is a singer for Dreamcatcher, a K-pop girl group under Dreamcatcher Company.

2.54 centimetres✌🏻 @leeyubout Dreamcatcher's MBTI (200820 Naver Now Avengirls)



Gahyeon: ISTP

Jiu: ENFP

Sua: ENFJ

Siyeon: ENTP

Yoohyeon: ENFJ

Siyoen was originally part of the group MINX, under Happyface Entertainment (now known as Dreamcatcher Company). The members of MINX re-debuted as Dreamcatcher, along with some additions to the line-up and a concept change.

2) NCT Johnny

Johnny from NCT took the test and received the ENTP result. Most of the NCT members also took the MBTI quiz, for which the results can be seen below.

엠미 (rest) @lumarkbot nct mbti



taeil ISFP

johnny ENTP

kun ESFJ-T

doyoung ISFJ-T

ten INFJ

jaehyun ESFP

winwin INFJ-A

jungwoo INFJ-A / INFJ-T

lucas ENFP-T

mark INFJ-A

xiaojun ENFP

jeno ISFP

haechan ENFP

jaemin ISFJ-T

shotaro ISFP-A

yangyang INTJ

sungchan ESTP

chenle INFP-T

John Suh, frequently referred to as Johnny, is a K-pop idol from Chicago, Illinois. He'd been a trainee in SM Entertainment since 2009, until he made his debut as a member of NCT with the release of NCT 127's "NCT #127 Limitless" mini-album in 2017.

3) PIXY Dia

Dia is a 20-year-old K-pop idol, currently under the girl group PIXY. She is signed to ALLART Entertainment. All the members of PIXY have taken the MBTI test.

PIXY 픽시 Support ʚɞ @PixySupport



Ella 엘라 - ENFJ

Dia 디아 - ENTP

Lola 로라 - INFT

Saetbyeol 샛별 - ISFJ

Sua 수아 - ESTP

Dajeong 다정 - ESTP



Dia was a trainee for 4 years prior to debuting as a member of PIXY. PIXY's official debut date is February 24, 2021. She is a singer and rapper for the group and was revealed to be a part of PIXY's official line-up on July 3, 2020.

4) Cherry Bullet Jiwon

Cherry Bullet's Jiwon is another K-pop idol that is a member of the ENTP club. She revealed her MBTI type during a live stream she held on V Live.

Jiwon is the main rapper of the K-pop girl group Cherry Bullet, under FNC Entertainment. She is currently serving as a contestant on the idol-trainee survival show Girls Planet 999, as a member of the Korean group. She debuted on January 21, 2019 with the rest of Cherry Bullet.

5) ATEEZ Mingi

ATEEZ went all out with trying to discover their MBTI type, turning it into a series on their official YouTube channel. Mingi's was found to be ENTP.

Mingi is a 22-year-old K-pop rapper for the group ATEEZ. He is the main dancer of the group, and is currently signed under KQ Entertainment. The idol was a part of YG Entertainment's MIXNINE survival reality show prior to his debut.

Also Read

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi