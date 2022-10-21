5 key details about Jamie Faith’s murder case

In October 2020, Jamie Faith's tragic death and the subsequent investigation uncovered a sinister murder plot orchestrated by his wife and her lover. The latter drove all the way from Tennessee to Texas to shoot the man in public.

Jamie's wife, Jennifer, and her lover, Darrin Lopez, were found guilty of being connected to the murder using digital evidence. Charges were brought against both, including obstruction of justice and murder against Darrin. As of now, he has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial. Meanwhile, Jennifer pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire and was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year.

Five essential facts about Jamie Faith's murder-for-hire case

1) Surveillance footage captured the attacker's vehicle which helped solve Jamie Faith's case

Jamie Faith was shot by a person driving a black Nissan Titan pickup truck with a distinguishing sticker - a "T" - on one of its back windows, as per the surveillance footage that captured the image. The truck was purportedly filmed on the front door security camera, and one of their neighbors also noticed the vehicle.

After obtaining digital evidence about Jennifer Faith's affair, authorities were able to track the truck to her lover Darrin Lopez, an army veteran who resided in Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee. Lopez was identified as the truck's owner, and the vehicle was seen parked outside his house.

2) Jamie Faith was shot multiple times and died at the spot

Jamie Faith was shot early in the morning while leaving his home to go on a walk with his wife, Jennifer, and their pet dog. He was shot seven times: thrice in the head, thrice in the chest, and once in the groin. When first responders arrived at the scene, they declared that he was dead on the spot.

3) Jennifer used fake mail accounts to manipulate Darrin Lopez

The emails that Jennifer reportedly sent to Lopez while posing as her husband and a friend were obtained by authorities. This revealed a complex ploy that she initiated to get her husband murdered. She alleged that Jamie Faith physically and s*xually assaulted her. The purpose of these emails was probably to provoke Lopez to kill Jamie. Moreover, the lover suffered a severe brain injury while fighting in Iraq.

4) Jennifer Faith used GoFundMe donations to buy gifts for her boyfriend

An investigation into Jamie Faith's murder revealed that their neighbor helped create a GoFundMe donation fund for Jennifer and her daughter, which raised thousands of dollars. It was later revealed that the wife used the donations to pamper her boyfriend, buy him expensive gifts, such as a TV and even paid for his flight tickets for travels.

5) Jamie Faith's wife tried to claim more than half a million dollars in insurance claims

When detectives discovered that Jennifer had used GoFundMe donations to pamper Lopez with expensive presents, their belief in the facade of a woman who recently lost her husband was shattered. Moreover, after Jamie's murder, Jennifer Faith allegedly attempted to file insurance claims totaling over $629,000.

