Who is Jamie Faith’s alleged killer and where is he now?

On a fine October morning two years ago in 2020, American Airlines executive Jamie Faith was fatally gunned down outside his Dallas home. He was leaving to go on a walk with wife Jennifer and their pet dog.

An investigation into the incident revealed an elaborate plot to cover up the murder planned by his wife. The murder was executed by her former high school flame and Army veteran Darrin Lopez, who was eventually charged with it. Sources stated that Lopez shot Faith seven times - three times in the head, three times in the chest, and once in the groin.

Both Jennifer and Darrin were charged in connection to Jamie Faith's murder case. The former was charged with obstruction of justice and murder-for-hire, and was only recently sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty. Darrin was charged with murder and pleaded not guilty. He is currently awaiting trial at the Dallas County Jail.

Jamie Faith's alleged murderer Darrin Lopez was his wife's former flame

Army veteran Darrin Ruben Lopez dated Jamie Faith's wife Jennifer in high school at Salpomite Catholic High School and continued to do so throughout college. They started dating with the intention of getting married, but split up when she was about to finish college and he was being sent to South Korea.

Darrin continued to work for the Special Forces for 26 years as a medical sergeant and while serving in Iraq, he suffered a brain injury that left him disabled. Following his retirement, Darrin relocated to Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee.

He found Jennifer and got in touch with her while she was living in Oak Cliff, Dallas County, with her husband Jamie Faith, an American Airlines technology director. In March 2020, the former couple started communicating again via messages, emails, and calls, only to rekindle on an emotional level. They even planned their future together.

Jamie supposedly knew about Jennifer's secret emotional affair with Darrin. However, the mother-of-one later set up two phony email addresses and pretended to be her husband and an ex-coworker. She started telling her boyfriend that Jamie would physically and s*xually assault her. Jennifer began sending stock photos of injuries acquired online.

This was her way of persuading and provoking Darrin into believing her claims of her husband abusing her. It was also her way of showing Darrin that she intended to get back with him.

Darrin reportedly traveled to Oak Cliff to shoot Jamie Faith because he was outraged after learning of the assault allegations. He shot Jamie seven times in broad daylight before driving off in a black Nissan pick-up truck.

Jennifer Faith and Darrin Lopez's emotional affair and murder plot exposed via digital evidence

Jennifer and Darrin often communicated via text message and soon authorities found their conversations on Jennifer's phone. They found out about the murder-for-hire plot. Additionally, they found Darrin's truck in one of the pictures captured by the Faiths' neighbors, which led authorities to his Tennessee residence. He was arrested on January 11, 2021.

At the same time, Jennifer was also giving him expensive gifts, including a TV and plane tickets for him and his daughters using GoFundMe donations. She had also given him two of her credit cards and filed a claim with the insurance company for Jamie's death benefits.

Darrin, meanwhile, was found in possession of the suspected murder weapon, the mask he was wearing and Jennifer's credit cards.

Darrin Lopez was accused of killing Jamie Faith and of violating federal firearm laws. He reportedly entered a not guilty plea to both accusations and is being detained at the Dallas County Jail while awaiting trial.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for the gun crime count and a life sentence for the murder charge. Jennifer pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to life in prison.

