American Airlines IT director Jamie Faith's murder was a shock to the Dallas County community as he was shot in the presence of his wife Jennifer Faith in broad daylight.

An investigation into Jamie's death revealed that Jennifer and her high school boyfriend, Darrin Lopez, were the ones behind the shooting.

Earlier this year, in May 2022, Jennifer Faith was sentenced to life in prison after she entered a guilty plea. She was charged with obstruction of justice and murder-for-hire in connection with the case. Sources state that the mother-of-one is currently serving time in federal prison while Lopez is yet to stand trial.

Jamie and Jennifer Faith celebrated their 15th marriage anniversary one day before the murder

Jennifer met Jamie Faith in 2005 on a blind date in Arizona. She had previously gone through two divorces and had a daughter, Amber, from one of the marriages. Jennifer and Jamie, a Wisconsin native, clicked immediately and got married in Las Vegas in 2012, after dating for seven years.

As their relationship progressed, Jamie got along with Jennifer's daughter and officially adopted her after her 18th birthday. The couple hit gold when Jamie was promoted to IT director at American Airlines in 2017. The family moved from Tucson, Arizona, to Dallas County, Texas.

Jennifer Faith, meanwhile, was the regional director at a rehab facility after earning a master's degree in speech pathology. However, the couple's seemingly perfect marriage was about to come to an end just one day after their 15th anniversary. The next day, Jamie was fatally shot seven times while leaving home for a morning walk with his wife and pet dog.

Evidence retrieved during the murder investigation revealed that Jennifer was having an emotional affair with her high school boyfriend, Darrin Lopez. Lopez is an army veteran and also the alleged shooter in the case.

As the investigation progressed, more incriminating evidence surfaced, revealing that Jennifer had persuaded and provoked Darrin into killing her husband.

Jennifer Faith pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire charge and was sentenced to life in prison

Jennifer's story of a woman who just lost her husband was negated after investigators found out that she had used the GoFundMe donations to shower Lopez with expensive gifts. However, that wasn't all. Jennifer Faith reportedly even tried to claim approximately $629,000 in insurance claims after Jamie's death. She was also accused of trying to cover up the murder with Darrin.

Jennifer was taken into custody on February 24, 2021 and was charged with obstruction of justice in husband's murder case. In September 2021, she was also charged with murder-for-hire after Darrin allegedly admitted that she persuaded him to kill Jamie.

Jennifer Faith entered a guilty plea agreement and confessed to the murder-for-hire allegation. The obstruction of justice allegation was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

She was sentenced to life in prison in May 2022, and is currently serving time in federal prison. Darrin Lopez, who pleaded not guilty to murder and obstruction of justice charges, is scheduled to stand trial.

