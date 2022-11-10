5 key details about Ken Juedes' murder case

In 2006, a 58-year-old Wisconsin pharmacist and father-of-four, Ken Juedes, was found shot to death in his home in the town of Hull by his then-wife, Cindy Schulz-Juedes. He was shot twice and was reportedly found in a pool of blood when his wife called 911 from the neighbors' home.

The case went unsolved for about 13 years before Cindy Schulz-Juedes was finally arrested and charged with murdering Juedes for financial gain. Moreover, authorities claimed she tried to pin the murder on five other men in an attempt to mislead the investigation. Cindy was ultimately tried and found guilty in October 2021.

NBC Dateline's upcoming episode, set to air on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET, will explore the many key details of the Ken Juedes murder case.

Five crucial facts to know about the Ken Juedes murder case

1) Ken Juedes' then-wife found him shot to death inside their home

The victim, who lived with his second wife Cindy Schulz-Juedes, was reportedly discovered shot to death inside their home. According to reports, the wife found his body on the morning of August 30 and rushed over to the neighbors' house to alert them and call 911.

2) Cindy Schulz-Juedes wasn't present in their house on the night of the murder

Schulz-Juedes reportedly informed police that on the night of the murder, August 29, she slept in a camper on the couple’s 30-acre property northeast of Unity to avoid any disturbances inside. She claimed going over the next morning to check on husband Ken Juedes after seeing his car in the driveway, believing that he was running late for work, only to find him dead.

3) Juedes' wife Cindy called 911 from their neigbours' house

After discovering her husband dead in the house, Schulz-Juedes claimed she initially tried to contact 911 using the home landline, but apparently, it was not functioning. She stated that the only sound the phone made when it was out of service was a "screaming" noise. Police later confirmed, however, that she would not have heard such a noise if the phone was broken or off the hook.

4) She shut off Ken Juedes' family after his death and tried to profit off of his death

Ken Juedes' mother, Margaret Juedes, received no updates from her daughter-in-law on the day of Ken's murder. She only learned of the tragedy that evening when two police officers informed her about it.

Margaret stated that she frequently contacted and left messages with Ken Juedes about a property that the family had given the couple, but she never received a response. It was later revealed that Cindy put an 80-acre property that had been in the victim's family for years on the market 20 days after the incident and attempted to collect nearly $1 million in life insurance proceeds.

5) Cindy Schulz-Juedes was arrested in 2019 and convicted two years later

Cindy Schulz-Juedes was a person of interest in her husband's murder from the very beginning, but she wasn't charged and taken into custody until 2019. Following her claim of innocence, she was put on trial and found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and obstruction by a jury in October 2021. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in June 2022.

NBC Dateline airs this Friday, November 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

