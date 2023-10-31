5 last-minute costume ideas for Halloween 2023

It is not always possible to ensure an intricate costume for the spooky season and for Halloween 2023, there are a number of easy last-minute costumes that one can put together without breaking a sweat.

The Halloween 2023 parties may turn you into a showstopper with this year's hit Barbie costume or a good old goth look with a character from the Addams family - no matter how overdone it may be.

Let us take a look at five last-minute costume ideas for Halloween 2023 that are sure to put one out of their dilemma regarding what to wear.

Top five last-minute costume ideas for Halloween 2023

1) Chef from The Bear

As Jeremy Allen White swept the Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Carmy's signature blue apron and a white t-shirt make for an excellent quick fix for this year's last-minute Halloween costume.

However, ensure that the apron is spot-free and tidy just like the team at The Original Beef of Chicagoland for as Carmy instructs Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) in the pilot,

"Don’t wipe your hands on your apron, chef."

The blue apron at restaurants has been mentioned to have originated at the Napa Valley restaurant French Laundry. This particular Halloween costume can be taken up a notch with black work pants held in place with a black leather belt. If you own a pair of leather clogs from Birkenstocks, add them to your look.

2) Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams would thrive at a Halloween party if she had to be at a party at all and in that case, Jenna Ortega-made popular character's costume would make for an excellent costume for this year's spooky season. Halloween 2023 calls for all things black - leather jackets, tulle or lace dresses with ruffled details on the sleeves, and knitted sweaters.

The classic schoolgirl look would require a black pleated skirt that drops below the knees, a black blazer, a black tie, and black shoes. The only things white in the costume would be the shirt to be worn underneath and the facial expression - the paler, the better.

A slicked and braided hairstyle with a deadpan look would be mandatory, of course.

3) Alexis Rose/Ted Mullens from Schitt's Creek

The winner of the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the 78th Golden Globe Awards, Schitt's Creek has two characters that make for a great Halloween 2023 costume inspiration. If you are 'a little bit Alexis,' you would know that your wardrobe should own something that comes under the category of boho-chic.

A pair of denim shorts and a fringed shrug with cutout boots make for a great Halloween outfit along with a floppy hat. Alternatively, pick out any flowy floral mini dress preferably with ruffles and long sleeves, and as a final touch add the hat to it.

Ted Mullens would turn up in his scrubs.

4) Barbiecore

This is the year of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Barbiecore is not anywhere close to being out of style. A pink Gingham dress with flower earrings and a necklace would make for an accurate Dreamhouse Barbie costume. However, if your wardrobe is lacking anything that replicates Margot Robbie's looks on-screen, grab hold of anything that is pink - jumpsuits, dresses, flared denim with a waistcoat, or a tunic dress.

Accessorize with a homemade sash reading President for President Barbie or go crazy with your hair and makeup to don the Weird Barbie look. Men may get hold of their denim-on-denim look or chinos, a fringed jacket, sneakers, a pink t-shirt, and a pink scarf would be Kenough. A white cowboy hat would do wonders for this outfit.

5) Cruella de Vil

Halloween 2023 can be the right time for Cruella de Vil to make a comeback. Disney characters have always made for great Halloween party choices and Emma Stone's character is no stranger to that. If you are looking to follow the Cruella look perfectly then a quick short curly wig purchase would suffice.

The black-and-white ball look is one that requires a red dress, red gloves that go up to the elbow, and a lace mask. This goth-glam costume is sure to make you the highlight of any party.