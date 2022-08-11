5 lesser-known facts about Tales of the Walking Dead star Terry Crews

Terry Crews is an American actor and television host. He is best known for his iconic roles in successful shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris. Crews moved from his hometown of Flint, Michigan to Los Angeles in 1997 to pursue a career in acting. In 1999, he auditioned for a role as a character athlete in the syndicated game show Battle Dome and landed the role, making it his first big break into the industry.

Fans have been excited to see what's next for the actor ever since Brooklyn Nine-Nine concluded in 2021. Crews is all set to star in Tales of the Walking Dead, releasing soon on Starz on August 14.

Terry Crews in Tales of the Walking Dead (Images via IMDb

The upcoming post-apocalyptic horror anthology series will serve as a spin-off series for The Walking Dead and is the fourth installment of the franchise. The official description of the show reads:

In a fast-paced, reality-twisting buddy-action heist, a disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss are trapped together as Atlanta collapses under the Walker Apocalypse, forcing them to work together to escape the city.

The official trailer for the series dropped on July 23, 2022. Since then, fans of the franchise have been looking forward to seeing a fresh spin on the original series.

Crews has played some memorable characters in comedic shows and movies over the last two decades. It will be interesting to see him in this promising action-horror series. The man has many talents that go beyond his acting career, and with his new project releasing soon, let us take a look at some little-known facts about Terry Crews.

Five facts about the multi-talented actor, Terry Crews

1) He was a professional athlete in college

Before he began his career as an actor, Crews was a football player who played for many teams in the NFL, including the Los Angeles Rams and the San Diego Chargers. His football career started at the age of 23 in 1991, and in 1997 he retired from the NFL.

2) His wife, Rebecca King-Crews, is a Gospel singer

Rebecca King-Crews and Terry Crews (Images via Getty Images)

Crews, who grew up in Michigan in a devout Christian household, met the love of his life in college, while he was playing football. His wife, Rebecca King-Crews, was studying music and theater at the time. Rebecca is a Gospel singer now. The couple married in 1990 and are still devout Christians.

3) He designs furniture

Crews takes interest in designing furnitures (Image via Architectural Digest)

Crews has donned many hats over the course of his career. In 2017 he partnered with Bernhardt Design in New York to conceptualize a furniture line. In 2019, Bernhardt released the actor's second collection titled Elevation. Crews is an all-rounder and full of surprises. His collection demonstrates an innovative take on modern furniture.

4) A musician too?

Crews learned how to play the flute at a very young age and took lessons for about eight years. He showcased his musical talents on The Late Late Show with James Corden and even on America's Got Talent while he was the host for the 2019 season. Crews also played the flute for a little while in an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

5) The face of some iconic Old Spice advertisements

Along with Isaiah Mustafa, the Tales of the Walking Dead actor is the face of the iconic deodrant brand Old Spice. Over the years, uniquely over-the-top ads for the company have been quite popular. The ad campaigns involving Crews have been very successful as he has charmed audiences with his electric personality as the spokesperson for the company.

Don't forget to watch him on Tales of the Walking Dead on Starz, dropping on August 14!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das