5 lesser-known facts about Tom Cruise's daughter Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise was born on April 18, 2006, to popular Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. The 16-year-old made her on-screen singing debut in her mother's film Alone Together, which was released in theaters on July 22, 2022.

Alone Together is directed and written by Katie Holmes, who also stars in the film alongside the English actor Jim Sturgess. The film is a romcom set during the COVID-19 pandemic where a man and woman fleeing New York City during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 end up booking the same Airbnb and ultimately decide to stay together at the property.

Suri Cruise has sung the cover of the song Blue Moon for the film, which plays during the opening credits. In an interview, Katie mentioned that her daughter has also sung a song for another film directed by her called Rare Objects, which is yet to be released.

1) She has an almost non-existent relationship with her father

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise got married in 2006. They divorced in 2012 when Suri was only six years old. According to reports, Katie was afraid her daughter would be abducted and brainwashed into adopting Scientology, Tom's faith.

Following the split, Katie obtained custody of her daughter, who grew up spending time with her mother and her grandparents, doing normal activities away from the media spotlight. She reportedly has an almost non-existent relationship with her father. Tom has little involvement in his daughter's life, which has been his own choice, but he still sends her birthday presents.

2) She is extremely close to her mother

Katie and Suri have always been extremely close to each other. As a child, she did not like sleepovers as she would have to spend the night away from her mother. They are also gym buddies and often work out together. She has also picked up a taste for coffee from her mother and is often spotted cafe-hopping in New York City with her doting mother for company.

3) She loves Broadway shows

Suri Cruise is a big fan of classic Broadway plays. She has been to a number of popular Broadway shows, including Finding Neverland, Cats, School of Rock, Kinky Boots, Dear Evan Hansen, and more. Her mother often takes her backstage to meet her favorite cast members.

4) She also loves attending NBA games

Suri with her mother Katie Holmes and family at a basketball game in 2017 (Image via Getty Images)

Suri Cruise also has a sporty side to her. An example of this is the fact that she is often spotted attending NBA basketball games with her mother.

5) She has had multiple sweet soirees

Katie often throws memorable sweet soirees for her daughter. When Suri was younger, her mother reportedly often engaged her in art and craft activities where she had to make her own accessories and decorations for the party, in order to teach her daughter how to be in control of one's own life.

Alone Together is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Don't forget to check out the movie and Suri Cruise's brilliant singing.

