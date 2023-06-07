5 most memorable Michael J. Fox scenes in 'Back to the Future'

Back to the Future is a timeless classic that has captivated audiences since its debut with its time travels, thrilling adventures, and unforgettable characters. At the heart of the trilogy lies Marty McFly.

Portrayed by Michael J. Fox, Marty has moments that have defined American pop culture history. As per IMDb,

"Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the maverick scientist Doc Brown."

As Michael J. Fox turns 62 this year, the impact his character Marty made as he journeyed through time and adventures is still being celebrated. The Back to the Future trilogy influenced the creation of Rick and Morty which has its own cult following.

Disclaimer: This article contains the writer's opinions and is not ranked in any particular order.

Created by Robert Zemeckis, Back to the Future is a sci-fi comedy that revolves around Marty who delivers memorable moments one after the other

1) Marty's first time-travel

As Doctor Emmett Brown, Marty's friend, asks him to join him at a mall at dusk, Marty soon discovers that Doc built a machine meant to time travel. Some mistakes were made, and Marty ended up in the year 1955.

Marty ends up being taken for a being from outer space as he crashed his way into a barn. This leads to more events that change Marty's history and the commencement of Back to the Future series altogether.

2) Johnny B. Goode

As fans and followers say, Marty played an important role in the creation of rock n' roll in the 1950s as Marty performs Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" with his own improvements that eventually seem too futuristic for the generation. He plays at the dance where his parents were supposed to share a kiss.

T

However, as the band's guitarist hurt his hand, Marty steps in and belts out a classic that makes him forget about the time and place.

3) Darth Vader from Vulcan

Marty hatches a plan to convince his father, George, to go to the Enchantment Under the Sea dance where he is fated to meet his wife and kiss her for the first time. George is a difficult person to reason with as he mentions he would rather watch Science Fiction Theater, and thus, Marty uses George's love for science fiction against him.

He dresses up as an alien with his neon radiation hazmat suit and calls himself "Darth Vader" from the planet of Vulcan and warns George of an impending alien attack. This gets George to go to the school dance.

4) Tunnel Chase

Back to the Future Part II sees Biff Tannen wager on sports matches and gather a nice sum for himself in 1985. He finds a sports magazine from 2015 in the 1950s.

As Marty tries to retrieve the magazine from the back of the car, he is spotted by Biff and a gripping car sequence follows through a tunnel.

5) Parents falling in love

There is a real possibility of Marty's mother falling in love with her son. One wrong turn, and Marty McFly could replace his father in the accident that was meant to lead to his parents falling for one another. Consequently, Lorraine is in love with Marty while he struggles to get George to the dance and provide him with the courage to kiss her.

To round the Back to the Future series up, George eventually makes the big move against Biff and kisses Lorraine.

Poll : 0 votes