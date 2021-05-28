5 Most liked pictures of Kylie Jenner on Instagram

Known as the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular influencers of the current generation.

Amassing over 235 million Instagram followers, the billionaire is a giant in various industries such as beauty, fashion, and reality TV. She has over 6,000 Instagram photos, making it hard for fans to "keep up".

Here are Kylie Jenners 5 most popular Instagram posts.

5) Kylie Jenner and Psalm West (10.6 million)

As the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie made it known that she also babysat her nieces and nephews. The reality TV star took to Instagram on Dec 2020 to show the world how adorable her sister Kim Kardashian's son Psalm was.

Captioning the photo "the cool aunt", Kylie received 10.6 million likes.

4) Kylie Jenner's birthday post for daughter Stormi (13.1 million)

In 2018, Kylie shocked the world when she announced the birth of her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie took to Instagram on February 1st to wish her "most special girl" a happy birthday with a very endearing message. She also included a variety of photos of the two, many of which fans have never seen.

The post received a total of 13.1 million likes.

3) Kylie Jenner all glammed up (13.9 million)

Kylie's posts usually catch a lot of attention, however, the photo above in particular caught the eye of many fans who noticed how glamorous the Kylie Cosmetics owner looked.

Dressed in a stunning silver sparkly top, matching jewelry, and a pearl necklace, fans adored how sleek and stylish Kylie looked.

The photo received a shiny 13.9 million likes.

2) Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (14.2 million)

Kylie Jenner "broke the internet" when she posted a carousel photo of herself and the father of her child, rapper Travis Scott.

The photos from October 2020 showcased the two wearing designer brand Givenchy while posing in front of her Calabasas mansion.

As they seemed to be matching, the famous duo's photo received 14.2 million likes.

1) Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster (15.3 million)

As her currently most liked photo to date, Kylie posted the image above of her daughter Stormi in a bubble bath, in March 2020.

Captioning it "this pic makes me happy", fans found the photo adorable and heartwarming. Some even noted the strong resemblance between the mother and daughter.

The photo received a whopping 15.3 million likes, her highest of all time.

All a mother, daughter, business owner, and influencer, many fans of Kylie wonder how the star keeps her life balanced.

