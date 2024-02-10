5 movies to watch if you liked The Beekeeper

The Beekeeper, an action thriller drama, directed by David Ayer, was released on January 12, 2024. It features a cast of talented actors like Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons.

The Beekeeper revolves around the protagonist of the story, Mr. Clay, a retired "Beekeeper" operative. He maneuvers through the complexities of suicide and justice and other complex themes including family and human relationships.

In this action thriller, Clay independently seeks justice for the victims of suicide. With a compelling storyline, rich character development, and a thought-provoking narrative, The Beekeeper has managed to keep its audience captivated. It left them yearning for more movies offering similar performances and emotional resonance.

This list will look at five other movies similar to The Beekeeper for those fans who are looking for films that have a compelling storyline and emotional depth.

1) The Transporter (2002)

The Transporter, directed by Louis Leterrier and Corey Yuen (uncredited) was released on October 11, 2002, in theatres.

It follows a skilled driver named Frank Martin (Jason Statham), who is known as "The Transporter." He is known for delivering packages without poking his nose around the business of the packages or asking too many questions.

However, when he breaks the rule of never opening the packages, he finds out that he will need to be involved in games with dangerous criminals. He also ends up in high-speed chases and intense fight sequences.

Other main characters in the movie include Lai (Shu Qui) and Inspector Tarconi (Francois Berleand). The film has action paired with Jason Statham's acting and thrilling car chases and suspense. With its jaw-dropping stunts and an impressive storyline, the film is set to captivate fans of The Beekeeper.

2) Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

Another film starring Jason Statham, Mechanic: Resurrection, was released on August 26, 2016.

Directed by Dennis Gansel, the film follows Statham's character, Arthur Bishop Quayle, who renounces his retirement after his girlfriend is abducted by his arch-enemy. To save her, Arthur needs to complete nearly impossible assassinations across different locations as he navigates the traps laid for him.

The movie has action along with Jason Statham's combat skills and is set against breathtaking backdrops. Mechanic: Resurrection also stars Jessica Alba as Gina Thorne and Sam Hazeldine as Crain.

3) Parker (2013)

Parker, directed by Taylor Hackford, was released worldwide on January 25, 2013, and follows a professional thief Parker, played by Jason Statham. He is seeking revenge against his former crew members after they betray him during a robbery. He teams up with a real estate agent and plans a theft to reclaim his share from the previously mentioned robbery and get even.

Parker delivers a blend of thrilling thefts, devised with clever scheming, planning, and intense action-packed scenes. It has Statham give a charismatic performance as an anti-hero on a journey of revenge, and likely, redemption.

Other main characters in the movie are Leslie Rodgers (Jennifer Lopez) and Melandor (Michael Chiklis).

4) Homefront (2013)

Directed by Gary Fleder, Homefront was released worldwide on November 27, 2013, and follows Phil Broker (Jason Statham) a former DEA agent. Phil moves to a quiet town to start a new life with his daughter but is caught in a deadly conflict with a drug lord. With his family in danger, he must rely on his to protect them and face his past.

It explores the themes of redemption, family, and the consequences of violence. The film also stars James Franco as Gator Bodine and Izabela Vidovic as Maddy Broker.

The film is one that fans of The Beekeeper will love.

5) Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (202

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre was released worldwide on February 18, 2023. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the movie follows Orson Fortune (Jason Statham). Orson is an intelligence operative who works with a group of international spies to track down a dangerous arms dealer to prevent a global catastrophe.

The movie delivers thrilling action sequences and humourous and witty banter. Fans of The Beekeeper must watch this stylish spy thriller.

These five movies offer captivating narratives, thrilling performances, and thought-provoking themes like The Beekeeper.

