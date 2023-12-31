5 movies to watch about Vladimir Lenin

Journey through time to explore the tumultuous life of Vladimir Lenin, portrayed by filmmakers. From the revolution depicted in October: Ten Days That Shook the World to the intellectual story of Taurus, this compilation of essential films presents a narrative of Lenin's influence.

Each of these movies flawlessly depicts significant moments, individual struggles, and the immense influence that this iconic individual had in the realm of politics.

Those who are interested in exploring Lenin should prepare themselves for an immersive journey through historical landscapes, political dramas, and personal stories. These five films will give viewers a new way to look at Lenin's time!

5 must-watch movies on Vladimir Lenin to add to your watchlist!

1. October: Ten Days That Shook the World (1928)

Grigori Aleksandrov and Sergei Eisenstein were the ones who directed this film (Images via IMDb)

Take a trip back to the chaotic days of the October Revolution with October: Ten Days That Shook the World. Directed by Grigori Aleksandrov and Sergei Eisenstein, this old-school movie brings to life the events of 1917, made for the revolution's tenth anniversary.

The story is all about the excitement that followed the February Revolution, Lenin's comeback in April 1917, and the intense October Revolution. The film's editing technique, which is Eisenstein's thing, interestingly connects different scenes.

Vladimir Popov's portrayal of Alexander Kerensky and Vasili Nikandrov's captivating performance as Vladimir Lenin adds to the movie's historical vibe.

2. Taurus (2001)

Taurus is directed by Alexander Sokurov (Image via Mubi)

In Taurus, director Alexander Sokurov takes us on a deep dive into the life of Vladimir Lenin when he was sick. Viewers get to see the real man behind the history books.

As Vladimir Lenin's health went downhill, Leonid Mozgovoy brought it with his performance, giving us a glimpse into his struggles and the helpless situation of his country.

The movie also explores Lenin's personal life, including his family dynamics and the complexities of his character. The cinematography by Sokurov and the music by Andrey Sigle add a haunting touch to the film, giving us a fresh perspective on this iconic leader.

3. Trust (1976)

The film is directed by Edvin Laing and Viktor Tregubovic (Image via IMDb)

Directed by Edvin Laing and Viktor Tregubovic, Trust is a fascinating look at the events leading up to Finland's declaration of independence in 1917 and Lenin's role in it.

Kirill Lavrov embodies Vladimir Lenin, giving a sensitive performance that portrays the leader's crucial decisions during this historical period. The film skillfully interweaves flashbacks that depict important moments in Finland's struggle for autonomy and the development of Lenin's relationship with the country.

Trust transcends the complexities of political decisions and provides a compelling story that transcends historical events.

4. Red Square (1970)

Red Square is directed by Vasily Ordynsky (Image via IMDb)

Directed by Vasily Ordynsky, Red Square unfolds in two parts, offering a powerful portrayal of Commissar Dmitry Amelin's efforts to rally soldiers for the Red Army. Sergei Yakovlev's portrayal of Vladimir Lenin adds depth to the film by showing Lenin's involvement in military strategy and revolutionary activities.

The movie cleverly mixes real history with a gripping story, so it's a great pick for people into the Russian Revolution and how Lenin shaped the Red Army.

5. Lenin in 1918 (1939)

This film is directed by Mikhail Romm (Image via IMDb)

Mikhail Romm's Lenin in 1918 is a movie that tells the story of the Russian Civil War after the October Revolution. Boris Shchukin nails it as Vladimir Lenin, showing just how intense things were after the revolution.

The movie explores the Civil War and how Vladimir Lenin connected with key figures like Kliment Voroshilov and Maxim Gorky. Romm's direction and the performances make for an interesting story that takes place during a chaotic time in Russia.

Check out the way talented directors and actors bring the mysterious Vladimir Lenin back to life.