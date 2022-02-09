Friends: 5 Phoebe Buffay songs with quirky lyrics

Phoebe Buffay is a name that is immortal. Her charisma, eccentricity, and her unconditional enthusiasm will forever imprint this character on the brains of all Friends fans. Phoebe matures dramatically over the seasons, eventually finding true love in Mike Hannigan, who adores her despite her outlandish nature.

Phoebe was also known for her songs, which she sang in Central Perk, at Monica's apartment, outside Monica's restaurant, and sometimes for kids at children libraries. Although the majority of her songs had funny lyrics, they were essentially intended to spread pleasant energy throughout the Central Perk audience.

Phoebe Buffay was a masseuse who found peace in music. That was Phoebe's persona, implying that the character wouldn't be whole without her guitar. Throughout the length of the show, she wrote a total of 55 songs, several of which became extremely popular.

5 Phoebe Buffay songs, quirky enough to last forever

5) No Power

In season one's episode titled The One with the Blackout, Phoebe Buffay comes up with this song during a power outage. It's one of those unforgettable episodes with a typical '90s comedy vibe, and Phoebe's song further enhances the experience.

The lyrics of No Power aptly describe the night the five friends are gathered in Monica's living room, with the exception of Chandler.

"New York City has no power, and the milk is getting sour. But to me, it is not scary, 'cause I stay away from dairy. La la, la la la, la la ..." These lines sure do make fans want to sing along while also laughing out loud.

4) The Shower Song

As an irritated Terry stood in the background, Phoebe sang The Shower Song for the first time in Central Perk. Even though Terry wasn't a great admirer of the song, it was a one-of-a-kind number.

The lyrics of the song go, "I'm in the shower and I'm writing a song. Stop me if you've heard it. My skin is soapy, my hair is wet, and Tegrin spelled backward is Nirget ..."

3) Two of Them Kissed Last Night

Phoebe Buffay deserves credit for coming up with the song Two of Them Kissed Last Night. Ross's love triangle was the subject of the song, and she sung of his inability to choose between Julie and Rachel.

The song begins with "There was a girl, we'll call her Betty. And a guy, let's call him Neil. I can't stress this point too strongly ... This story isn't real,"

It goes on to, "Now our Neil must decide. Who will be the girl that he casts aside? Will Betty be the one he loves? Or will it be who we'll call ... Loolie? He must decide, he must decide, even though I made him up, he must decide!"

Towards the end of the song, she was almost yelling.

4) Your Love

Phoebe Buffay's song Your Love from the Friends pilot episode is excellent and unmistakably catchy. Fans discover her at the Bleecker Street Subway station at the start of the Friends drama. The words of the song wonderfully capture the intricacies and difficulties of being in a bad relationship.

"Love is sweet as summer showers. Love is a wondrous work of art. But your love, oh your love, your love is like a giant pigeon, crapping on my heart. La la la la la ..." she sings as people pass her by.

1) Smelly Cat

Smelly Cat, a song by Phoebe Buffay, reigns supreme. She performs it for the first time in season 2's episode titled The One With the Baby on the Bus, and she sings it a few more times throughout the show.

Also Read Article Continues below

Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Rachel, while at Central Perk, are given their own lines to join Phoebe in the fun in The One Where Eddie Moves In. Ross is forced to return to the chorus because there are no more lines for her to sing.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Sabika