5 restaurants you didn’t know were owned by celebrities

Many celebrities extend their influence beyond the entertainment industry by investing in businesses, including the restaurant industry. Some of these gain popularity, while others remain unknown despite their popular owners.

From the high-end dining experience at Nobu to casual eateries like Southern Hospitality, these restaurants reflect their owners' tastes. Here are five restaurants owned by well-known celebrities, with unique offerings that go beyond the glamour of Hollywood.

A-List eats: restaurants owned by celebrities

From gourmet sushi to southern barbeque spots, these eateries project flavorful dishes curated by renowned chefs and supported by celebrities to ensure high-quality cuisine.

1) Wahlburgers – Mark Wahlberg

Wahlburgers by Mark Wahlburgers offers a variety of comfort foods (Image via Getty)

Known for his work in Transformers, The Departed, and Ted, Mark Wahlberg has stepped into the Food Industry with Wahlburgers. The burger food chain is co-founded with his brothers Donnie and Paul Wahlberg.

The eatery began with a single location in Massachusetts and has globally expanded, offering the family's favorite comfort foods. The signature Our Burger along with the Wahl sauce are the customer's favorites.

2) Nobu – Robert De Niro

Nobu- a Japanese culinary eatery (Image via Getty)

Robert De Niro, a legendary actor and film producer is also a successful restaurateur. De Niro co-owns Nobu, a famous Japanese restaurant chain.

In a partnership with chef Nobu Matsuhisa, De Niro helped to expand the chain globally by offering Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine. The signature dishes including Black Cod Miso and Yellowtail Jalapeno have helped Nobu stand out among the food connoisseur. Nobu is popular amongst many A-list celebrities.

3) Southern Hospitality – Justin Timberlake

Southern Hospitality in the New York City (Image via Getty)

Pop Icon Justin Timberlake has made a mark in the food industry with Southern Hospitality, a barbeque joint located in New York. Inspired by his Tennesse background, the eatery delivers authentic Southern flavors with a modern twist.

The combination of live music and comfort food makes this restaurant a hidden gem in the bustling streets of NYC.

4) Tagine – Ryan Gosling

Best known for his roles in La La Land and The Notebook, Ryan Gosling highly admires Moroccan cuisine, leading him to co-own Tagine in Beverly Hills.

This cozy restaurant specializes in Moroccan delicacy offering an escape from the usual Hollywood dining experience. The menu features tagines, couscous, and grilled meats with aromatic spices.

5) Saints & Sinners – Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum's Saints & Sinners is a hub for comfort food (Image via Getty)

Actor Channing Tatum from 21 Jump Street introduced his distinctive character into the restaurant business by establishing Saints & Sinners. The restaurant bar stands in the central area of Bourbon Street in New Orleans where it showcases the city's special ambiance.

People who visit this eatery can discover Southern comfort food and seafood together with Cajun-inspired meals including gumbo alongside po'boys. Through its food offerings, the establishments present live performances and musical entertainment which honors the lively character of New Orleans.

Conclusion

A restaurant gains success through its exceptional culinary quality together with its superior service along with its comprehensive dining experience regardless of the well-known founder celebrities.

Celebrities put their personal touch on restaurant concepts through their ownership to reveal their food preferences while advancing their business interests.

Whether individuals are a foodie or a fan, these celebrity-owned spots are worth a visit.

