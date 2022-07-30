5 richest actors in 2022

Actors are no doubt some of the most highly paid individuals across the world. Almost every person at one time or the other has dreamed of becoming a famous personality on the screen and being revered among the greatest actors. We grow up watching these stars and more often than not, it has a great impact on our childhood.

And it's not only the money but also the fame that accompanies it that makes acting such a common dream. The stars on the screen inspire us to be better and become our best selves.

The iconic scene from Titanic which has made its place in history as a memorabilia of love (Image via Paramount)

The entertainment value they bring along is a completely different aspect altogether. The regular man, after toiling all day for his livelihood, looks for an escape, a world where he can experience some thrill, happiness, or at least some entertainment. It's no one but the actors on screen who facilitate that privilege.

They introduce the audience to a whole different world, a fictional world where we don't need to worry about ourselves. We are encouraged to relax, sit back, and enjoy the story as it unfolds in front of us. Understandably, entertaining thousands and millions of people is a huge deal, and the compensation that comes along is justified.

Check out some of the richest actors who have made it big and are among the richest A-listers in the industry.

Tom Cruise, George Clooney and others - The richest American actors in 2022

All net worths mentioned have been sourced from Celebrity Net Worth.

1) Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld (Image via Getty Images)

Net worth: $950 million

Jerry Seinfeld is well known for one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, Seinfeld. The show and its characters have become an integral part of American culture, with Seinfeld being hailed as one of the greatest shows of all time. The sitcom portrayed the story of four friends and their daily lives on the Upper West side of Manhattan where Jerry Seinfeld played a fictionalized version of himself.

Seinfeld, (Image via NBC)

Jerry Seinfeld is an outstanding comedian and it played off well as he managed to become one of the richest in the industry. He started Seinfeld with a salary of $100,000 for the first season, but by the ninth season, he was already earning $1 million per episode. He also earned huge amounts through syndication, with the most recent being $500 million from Netflix for a five-year digital rights contract.

Another source of his income is through tours and shows, both international and in the US - ranging from $20 million to $50 million. He still has an exorbitant amount of yearly income from syndications, royalties, and tours all combined.

2) Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise (Image via Getty Images)

Net worth: $600 million

Tom Cruise is considered to be one of Hollywood's greatest superstars and is to date one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. He has had a career spanning almost 40 years now, and is still going strong with his latest venture, Top Gun: Maverick, breaking the box office's billion-dollar threshold.

His most noteworthy venture has been the Mission Impossible franchise, which has had six titles under it to date, with two more set to release in the future. Cruise has earned upwards of $400 million from only the Mission Impossible series. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his career earnings between 1983 and 2019 have been a whopping $745 million, and that is excluding his earnings from his latest film, which sits at the top of his list.

3) George Clooney

George Clooney (Image via Getty Images)

Net worth: $500 million

George Clooney is one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors and has featured in over 40 films and multiple television shows during his career. He has even been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive twice, once in 1997 and again in 2006.

Throughout his acting career, he has been a moneymaker for the movies he worked in, with box office earnings being over $60 million on average for each film. He earns close to $20 million for each project he works on.

Over the years, Clooney has also ventured into directing and scriptwriting with moderate to positive reviews. He is also an outspoken activist and humanitarian, and has worked for many just causes.

4) Robert de Niro

Robert De Niro (Images via Getty Images)

Net worth: $500 million

Robert De Niro is a respected name in the Hollywood industry and has gained huge popularity throughout his acting career, which has spanned over 50 years. His most notable roles have been in Martin Scorsese's films and he has appeared in countless classics like Taxi Driver (1976), Goodfellas (1990), and Godfather II (1974).

De Niro has continued acting in films and has proven to be a moneymaker for the projects he appears in. His relatively recent roles have been in Joy (2015), Dirty Grandpa (2016), Joker (2019), and The Irishman (2019).

De Niro's other major source of income has been his Michelin star restaurant chain, Nobu, which he co-owns with Nobu Matsuhisa. Nobu has been a huge success with over 40 outlets across the world, which brings in hundreds of millions every year.

5) Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart (Images via Getty Images)

Net worth: $450 million

Kevin Hart is one of the foremost comic actors in Hollywood right now. Since his breakthrough in the TV series Undeclared (2001), he has gone on to star in many notable films such as Scary Movie 3 (2003), Little Fockers (2010), Ride Along (2014), Get Hard (2015), Central Intelligence (2016), and the Jumanji franchise.

Being one of the most celebrated comedians of recent times, he has also done numerous tours which have no doubt brought in a lot of money. His touring alone brings in close to $70 million a year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Other than being an actor and comedian, he also owns a production house with an 85% stake, under the name of HartBeat. The production company has been valued at $650 million. With a net worth of $450 million, Hart takes his place as one of the richest actors in Hollywood.

