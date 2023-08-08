5 sci-fi comedies to watch ahead of Landscape with Invisible Hand

August has an impressive list of theatrical releases lined up, and fans of sci-fi comedies will be happy to know that Landscape with Invisible Hand, directed by Cory Finley, is one of them. The movie, starring talented young actors Asante Blackk and Kylie Rogers in the lead roles, is scheduled to release theatrically on August 18, 2023.

Based on M.T. Anderson's novel of the same name, the story centers around two teenagers named Adam (Blackk) and Marsha (Rogers) against the backdrop of an alien invasion. When the aliens take over, they bring advanced technology, but not everyone can afford it. While the wealthy thrive, the rest of the population has to struggle to make ends meet. Adam and Marsha decide to live stream their courtship to help their families earn money, but things get complicated when they start to fall out of love.

From the trailer, it is evident that viewers can expect an interesting narrative complete with unique aliens, witty dialogue, and relatable characters. Similar to Landscape with Invisible Hand, there are many interesting sci-fi comedies that blend the "unknown" with well-placed comedy to offer viewers a satisfying movie-watching experience.

Mars Attacks!, Men in Black 3, and three other sci-fi comedies that are perfect for when you need a good laugh

1) Mars Attacks! (1996)

Directed by Tim Burton, this is one of the best sci-fi comedies to watch when you are in the mood for something different and entertaining. In the movie, aliens from Mars visit Earth to meet with the President of America. It seems innocent and peaceful until they start attacking people and cities.

When it comes to sci-fi comedies with star power, this one definitely ranks high. Well-known Hollywood stars like Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Jessica Parker, Danny DeVito, and Michael J. Fox, among others, are part of the cast.

The dialogue is hilarious, and there are many unforgettable moments. And, even though the effects might not hold up to some of the more modern science fiction movies, it is still quite watchable thanks to its entertaining narrative.

2) The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Fans of sci-fi comedies are well acquainted with the work of beloved writer Douglas Adams. This movie is based on his book of the same name, part of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy series that has sold millions of copies to date.

The central character is Arthur Dent (Martin Freeman), who is an ordinary person living an ordinary life, but everything changes once he finds out that his friend is an alien. He learns about Earth's terrible fate and leaves on a spaceship that takes him on dangerous and equally fascinating adventures.

A different perspective about life in outer space, unusual characters and creatures, and one very confused and anxious protagonist combine to create an engaging narrative that fans of sci-fi comedies will find hilarious and enjoyable.

3) Paul (2011)

Aliens have always fascinated people, especially fans of sci-fi comedies. Different people have different ideas of what it would be like to have an alien encounter.

In this movie, directed by Greg Mottola, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost play two best friends who are on a road trip visiting popular UFO spots. They come across an alien who is very different from what they had in mind, and somehow they end up helping him get back to his spaceship.

Sci-fi comedies are all about witty banter and intriguing plots. This movie also adds elements of friendship, romance, and action to the narrative so that the viewer is hooked from the very beginning.

4) Men in Black 3 (2012)

When discussing sci-fi comedies, it would be difficult to leave out the Men in Black movie franchise. The first installment was released way back in 1997. In this movie, it is revealed that Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) was assassinated, which threatens the safety of planet Earth. Agent J (Will Smith) has to travel back in time to save his partner and the world.

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, this particular installment did very well commercially. The narrative is solid and engaging. It is also a real treat for fans to meet a young Agent K, played by Josh Brolin, who does a great job capturing the character's personality and vibe. If you are a fan of sci-fi comedies, you are sure to enjoy this one as well as the other titles in the franchise.

5) The World's End (2013)

This is the second movie on this list of sci-fi comedies starring both Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in prominent roles. They are joined by Martin Freeman, Rosamund Pike, and others. Directed by Edgar Wright, the story follows five friends who want to re-attempt a pub crawl that they couldn't finish 23 years ago. But unfortunately for them, they discover a town that is witnessing an alien invasion.

Pegg and Wright wrote an excellent and clever screenplay. The narrative is interesting, but the real draw is the relatable characters, who are flawed and not hero-like at all, but they still have to somehow rise to the occasion in order to keep the aliens from taking over.

As far as funny sci-fi comedies go, these titles with their ridiculous plots and endearing characters will definitely get you laughing out loud.