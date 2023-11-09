5 shocking details about Adrianne Jones's murder

Adrianne Jones' murder was one that sent shockwaves across the nation and according to the two people who were convicted of the murder, it was all about love. David Graham and Diane Zamora were arrested and charged with Adrianne's murder which took place on December 4, 1995.

Nine months after 16-year-old Adrianne's Zamora and Graham, who were enrolled in the Naval Academy and Air Force, respectively were arrested. Adrianne's body was found in an open field close to Grand Prairie, Texas.

Five shocking details about Adrianne Jones's murder

1) Diane Zamora and David Graham had a different murder plan

Diane Zamora and David Graham had initially had a different plan for Adrianne. According to the reports and their testimonies after arrest, the couple had planned to pick Jones up from her home and drive to Joe Pool Lake.

Zamora, who was hiding in the hatchback of the car, was going to snap Adrianne's neck from the back. The duo was carrying weights that they would use to tie to Adrianne's legs so that her body sank after they dumped it in the Lake.

However, as the struggle between the women ensued after a confrontation, Zamora hit Jones with the weights. This caused Jones to escape from the car and run into an open field but David chased her down and shot her twice in the head.

2) David and Adrianne allegedly had a consensual s*xual encounter

David Graham and Adrianne Jones were students of Mansfield High School where they were a part of the school track team. The two became acquaintances at the November 1995 cross-country track event that their team had attended in Lubbock.

As the team returned to Mansfield on November 4, 1995, Graham was set to give Jones a ride home. However, before dropping her home, they made a stop behind an elementary school and engaged in intercourse. Despite their brief s*xual encounter, nobody at the event had allegedly witnessed the two engage in a conversation.

3) The murder case had turned cold for nine months

Adrianne's body was discovered by a farmer in an open field that belonged to him on Seeton Road, near Joe Pool Lake. Her body was brought to the medical examiner as a Jane Doe. It was only after examination, that it was verified to be Adrianne's body with reference to the photograph received by the police department.

The body had a blunt traumatic head injury and two 9mm gunshots with one right between her eyes. Despite the reports, the local police were reaching nowhere due to a lack of evidence and suspects.

4) Diane and David turned against each other in their testimonies

David Graham and Diane Zamora were arrested following a tip from Diane's Annapolis roommates that she had confessed to. The couple was interrogated separately where the key details matched, but in their later confessions, the two turned against each other.

Diane and David are not in touch with each other presently.

5) There was no s*xual encounter according to David's testimony

David Graham later stated that there had been no s*xual encounter between Adrianne Jones and him and that he had solely invented the idea to get a reaction from Zamora.

Sgt. Alan Patton of the Grand Prairie Police Department said:

"For those who don't remember, this was a totally brutal, unnecessary murder. David had lied to Diane about an alleged se*xual tryst that never happened with Adrianne Jones. If he had said, "I was just kidding, I was just trying to make you jealous", Adrianne Jones would still be alive today"

Graham later mentioned his first confession was accurate as there was indeed a physical relationship involved. He added that he he had only gone back on his words according to his defense lawyer's advice.

