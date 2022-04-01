What happened to Eli Cramer? Tributes pour in as Milligan University cross country track and field runner dies 

Milligan University student Eli Cramer has passed away. The Christian school’s track and field team member died in a crash at an intersection in Lightfoot, Virginia just after 6 pm on Thursday evening. The athlete was not the only person present at the scene- seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy also sustained injuries in the incident. The students are believed to have been training for an upcoming track meet.

At the time of his death, Cramer was preparing for the Colonial Relays, which is hosted by William & Mary University.

Eli Cramer was a star cross country runner (Image via Eli Cramer/ Instagram)

Following the tragic incident, Eli Baldy was treated and released from the hospital. Mortimer told WSMV that he suffered from a “broken leg and a dislocated shoulder.” He added:

“I was to thank all of you for praying for me and for the Milligan team.”

Law enforcement reported that two other pedestrians were present along with the three runners. Both were taken to the Williamsburg Sentara Hospital. A police spokesperson said:

“This is still an active crime scene and the crash remains under investigation.”

Milligan University's statement following Eli Cramer's death

Prior to becoming a Milligan University student, Cramer graduated from Riverdale High School located in Murfreesboro. He was a well-known distance runner and was the first-team runner of the 2019 DNJ all-area cross-country team.

The university put out a statement following the student’s death. It read:

“The past 24 hours have been unimaginable for our campus and have left a hole in our community. Eli Cramer was our friend, classmate and teammate. Above all, Cramer was a stranger to no one. He held a contagious energy that was integral to his team and our campus community.”

Cramer was also described as the “type of person that always brightened your day.” The statement added that he “knew when to put his head down and work” and when to steal the show with a “sarcastic comment”. The statement added:

“Cramer was one of the best, but he never looked down on anyone. He saw people for people and loved them for who they were.”

Milligan University’s official Twitter account announced the death of the university athlete as well. The tweet read:

Milligan University @Milligan_Univ We are saddened to share that members of our men’s cross country/track & field team were involved in an accident involving a vehicle this evening while running near Williamsburg, VA. One fatality has been reported. bit.ly/376HAtu We are saddened to share that members of our men’s cross country/track & field team were involved in an accident involving a vehicle this evening while running near Williamsburg, VA. One fatality has been reported. bit.ly/376HAtu

Several netizens and fellow students paid tribute to the runner. A few tweets read:

Dr. Jodi Canfield @SBC_AD @Milligan_Univ Sweet Briar Athletics sends thoughts and prayers to Milligan University and all of the families impacted by this tragedy. @Milligan_Univ Sweet Briar Athletics sends thoughts and prayers to Milligan University and all of the families impacted by this tragedy.

MMU TFXC @MMUTFXC @Milligan_Univ Praying for the Milligan XC/TF family and the families of these student-athletes. @Milligan_Univ Praying for the Milligan XC/TF family and the families of these student-athletes.

Emory & Henry @emoryandhenry @Milligan_Univ 🧡🖤The Emory & Henry College community's thoughts and prayers are with the Milligan University community, the cross country team and the families of Eli Cramer, Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy. We pray for healing comfort and understanding. @Milligan_Univ 🧡🖤The Emory & Henry College community's thoughts and prayers are with the Milligan University community, the cross country team and the families of Eli Cramer, Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy. We pray for healing comfort and understanding. 💙💛

cadie @bugwithwings @Milligan_Univ i cant believe this. eli had such a golden soul. went to school with him for 6 years and nobody could ever say ONE bad thing about him. sending nothing but compassion and empathy to these boys’ friends and families. all so young and so talented and so loved by everyone around @Milligan_Univ i cant believe this. eli had such a golden soul. went to school with him for 6 years and nobody could ever say ONE bad thing about him. sending nothing but compassion and empathy to these boys’ friends and families. all so young and so talented and so loved by everyone around

dana @danaembree 🏼 @Milligan_Univ Prayers for the families…for the survivors, teammates, students, faculty, coaches, administration, for the entire track/XC family. Such a tragedy. @Milligan_Univ Prayers for the families…for the survivors, teammates, students, faculty, coaches, administration, for the entire track/XC family. Such a tragedy. 🙏🏼😥

The University suspended all activities on Friday on account of the death. Faculty is present at the institution to help students grieve and the counseling center is reportedly open all day.

