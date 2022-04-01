What happened to Eli Cramer? Tributes pour in as Milligan University cross country track and field runner dies 

Milligan University student Eli Cramer has passed away. The Christian school’s track and field team member died in a crash at an intersection in Lightfoot, Virginia just after 6 pm on Thursday evening. The athlete was not the only person present at the scene- seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy also sustained injuries in the incident. The students are believed to have been training for an upcoming track meet.
At the time of his death, Cramer was preparing for the Colonial Relays, which is hosted by William & Mary University.
Following the tragic incident, Eli Baldy was treated and released from the hospital. Mortimer told WSMV that he suffered from a “broken leg and a dislocated shoulder.” He added:
“I was to thank all of you for praying for me and for the Milligan team.”
Law enforcement reported that two other pedestrians were present along with the three runners. Both were taken to the Williamsburg Sentara Hospital. A police spokesperson said:
“This is still an active crime scene and the crash remains under investigation.”
Milligan University's statement following Eli Cramer's death
Prior to becoming a Milligan University student, Cramer graduated from Riverdale High School located in Murfreesboro. He was a well-known distance runner and was the first-team runner of the 2019 DNJ all-area cross-country team.
The university put out a statement following the student’s death. It read:
“The past 24 hours have been unimaginable for our campus and have left a hole in our community. Eli Cramer was our friend, classmate and teammate. Above all, Cramer was a stranger to no one. He held a contagious energy that was integral to his team and our campus community.”
Cramer was also described as the “type of person that always brightened your day.” The statement added that he “knew when to put his head down and work” and when to steal the show with a “sarcastic comment”. The statement added:
“Cramer was one of the best, but he never looked down on anyone. He saw people for people and loved them for who they were.”
Milligan University’s official Twitter account announced the death of the university athlete as well. The tweet read:
Several netizens and fellow students paid tribute to the runner. A few tweets read:
The University suspended all activities on Friday on account of the death. Faculty is present at the institution to help students grieve and the counseling center is reportedly open all day.