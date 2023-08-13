In the early 80s, Marie Moore manipulated and tortured four minors - Harriet Bayne, Ricky Flores, Theresa Feury, and Luis Mantalvo - and her adult friend Mary Gardullo. She convinced them to believe that famous musician Billy Joel was her ex-husband and that he was involved with the mafia. Moreover, she made the children obey her rules, claiming those were Billy's directions.

Ricky was manipulated into getting s*xually involved with Marie and also to carry out punishments on the others. While most managed to escape after suffering abuse for months, Theresa died of head injuries during one such incident. Her remains were later found hidden in the walls of the house located in Paterson, New Jersey.

Marie Moore was found guilty of capital murder and other kidnapping and assault charges in November 1984 and was sentenced to death, becoming the first woman in the state to receive the death penalty. Her conviction was later overturned and she was given a lengthy prison term during a re-trial.

The peculiar case will be featured on ID's Evil Lives Here in an episode titled Trapped in a House of Torture, which is scheduled to air on the channel this Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Tammy Moore's loyalty to her mother, Marie, is absolute; when police arrest Marie for murder, Tammy lies to protect her; a look back at the horrific events of her youth forces Tammy to see her mother in a new, terrifying light."

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

The case against Marie Moore: Five quick facts to know about the crimes she committed and the house of horrors

1) The torture and manipulation started in the summer of 1981

The Cinemaholic reported that Marie Moore began the crimes in her house of horrors in Paterson, New Jersey, in the summer of 1981, sometime between July or August. At the time, she lived with her daughter Tammy and her daughter's friend, Harriet Bayne. Both girls were 12 years old at the time. Her long-term friend Mary Gardullo, 50, also resided in the same house.

Then started the regular visits from three other children - Ricky Flores, 13, Theresa Feury, 12, and Luis Mantalvo, 13. They bonded with Marie and soon started the abuse and manipulation.

2) Marie Moore told the children Billy Joel was her husband and made Ricky punish the others

According to the aforementioned outlet, Marie manipulated the children by lying to them about musician Billy Joel being her former husband. She told them fictional tales about Billy and his involvement with the mafia to generate fear in the children.

Moreover, to make them believe in his existence, she used fake phone calls and often posed as the musician. She also appointed Ricky to administer discipline and control over the rest and told them it was happening under Billy's instructions.

3) Ricky was made to move into the house permanently and get s*xually involved with Marie

Ricky would sometimes deliver punishments to Theresa, Luis, Harriet, and Mary. He would beat them up if they failed to obey the instructions supposedly given by Billy.

Over time, Marie Moore convinced Ricky to permanently move into her house of horrors, leaving behind his own family. She told him that he was to stay and help her overcome the drug addiction caused by Billy before eventually manipulating the minor into getting involved s*xually.

4) Two of the victims escaped while one was killed during the torture

Marie Moore let go of Luis, who lived not far from the Moore household, in October 1981 after enduring two months of abuse, fearing his family might get involved. The following month, on November 27, 1981, Harriet escaped the house. After this, the intensity of the turture for Theresa and Mary increased until the latter also escaped the house on May 31, 1982, and eventually sought help from authorities.

When allegations against Marie and Ricky began to surface, an investigation was launched into the ahppenings at the Moore household. Marie reportedly attempted to implicate Ricky, blaming him of abuse and alleging that he s*xually assaulted her daughter Tammy and killed Theresa.

Later, on December 22, 1983, a full-fledged probe was launched when authorities found Theresa's body hidden in the walls of that house. The teen died of severe head injuries, which the medical examiner believed were caused by hitting her head on the bathtub.

5) Marie Moore became the first woman to get the death penalty in New Jersey

Evil Lives Here airs on ID on Sunday at 9 pm ET (Image via Amazon)

After discovering Theresa's remains, Marie was arrested and charged with murder. The surviving abuse victims testified against the defendant at her trial while the defense tried to paint her as legally insane. In November 1984, she was eventually found guilty of capital murder, among other charges of kidnapping and assault, receiving the death penalty.

However, Marie's conviction was overturned after four years, and during her 1989 retrial, the murder charge was dropped. She was then sentenced to 135 years in prison on the other charges.

Learn more about the case against Marie Moore on ID's Evil Lives Here this Sunday at 9 pm ET.