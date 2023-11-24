The 1997 double murder case of Earl and Terry Robertson shocked the world as their eldest son and the main accused, James, also became known in the crime world for his notorious personality as a prison inmate. Jailed for double murder, armed robbery and credit fraud, the eldest of the Robertsons was sentenced to death in June 1999.

Earl and Terry Robertson's murder has been brought up in the first episode of Homicide for the Holidays: season 2 as it re-airs on November 23, 2023, at 8.00 pm EST.

"Earl and Terry Robertson are found brutally murdered in their home just before Thanksgiving. It it investigated whether this is a holiday robbery gone terribly wrong, or a crime committed by someone the couple knew and trusted."

A planned crime, and 4 other shocking details about Terry and Earl Robertson's murder case

1) James (Jimmy) was a math whizz and student at Georgia Tech

The main accused and convicted, James 'Jimmy' D. Robertson, was a brilliant student from childhood who participated in school activities. He played hoops with his father, Earl, and his younger brother, Earl Jr.

Better known as Jimmy to his doting parents, James was an Eagle Scout during his time at Scouts BSA. He graduated from his school with honours and was enrolled in the engineering program, owing to his math skills at the prestigious Atlanta Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).

2) The double murder was somewhat premeditated

While November 25, 1997, brought the onslaught upon Earl and Terry, one can say that the plan to murder both had sown its seed before the crime took place.

Jimmy had been expelled from Georgia Tech owing to his failure to complete his classes. Jimmy had become addicted to drugs and illegal substances while he involved himself in petty crimes.

He had returned to his parents after his expulsion and lived by working at restaurants in South Carolina. He spoke often about the unfortunate turn his life took and allegedly spoke about killing his parents to his friends casually. His parents had cut him off financially.

3) The gruesome nature of the crime

The double murder in Rock Hill, South Carolina, became known throughout the state for its gruesome nature. The detectives had discovered the crime scene in a bloody state with splatters across the walls of the room and ceiling.

While Earl lay in the second-floor room in his underwear beaten with a baseball bat, his brains spilled out of his skull as a hammer was used to batter it.

Terry Robertson lay next to her bed with her neck slashed. She has stab wounds over her face, back, neck and arms where one particular slit ran from her wrist to her elbow, exposing the bone.

The perpetrator lost the blade of his knife in the violent attack. Her skull was battered with the claw end of a hammer as well.

4) Ritalin and manic depression

Jimmy's lawyers later argued that he had taken the lives of both his parents in a fit of rage overtaken by a psychotic episode. Both Jimmy and his mother Terry were allegedly diagnosed with manic depression and used Ritalin.

James had used Ritalin before he carried out the murders. His behaviour within the prison was allegedly in line with his diagnosis as he often succumbed to his fate, awaiting execution while other times he filed for an appeal against his conviction - the last one being in 2019.

5) The Frank Hart murder case

Years into his sentence, Jimmy Robertson took the life of his cell-mate during his time at the Charlotte Correctional Institution. A s*xual offender and battery convict, Frank Hart was strangled to death with a garrote made of socks as James refused to share his cell with a s*xual offender.

Besides, James had just been out of solitary confinement.

The story has also been covered in Netflix UK's crime and investigation series I Am a Killer, which features death row inmates.