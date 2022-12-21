Netflix's I Am A Killer season 4: Who is Gary Black and what did he do?

The latest season of Netflix's I Am a Killer will cover the crime committed by death row inmate Gary Black. Black will describe his experience in his own words with details about the murder and other things about his life and background.

Black, now 72, was convicted twice in Jasper County Jury trials of first degree murder. He was sentenced to death for the 1998 stabbing of Jason Johnson at the intersection of 5th and S.Joplin Ave in Joplin, Missouri.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of the deranged mind of this cold-blooded killer when he says:

"These guards will tell you, I live in an administrative segregation unit. Until just six months ago I was in isolation in a one-man cell for almost two years."

He continued:

"They don’t know what to do with me here, that’s right they don’t know what to do with me here. And I don’t care."

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of racism and a racially motivated crime. Discretion is advised.

What happened on the evening of October 2, 1998, when Gary Black killed Jason O. Johnson?

On the evening of October 2, 1998, Andrew Martin, Mark Wolfe, and victim Jason O. Johnson met at a Joplin restaurant. After dinner and a couple of beers, the trio decided to go to a downtown nightclub.

Martin and the victim hopped onto Martin's 1996 Ford F-150 pickup while Wolfe followed close by in his Camaro.

On their way, they decided to halt at a convenience store and get some stuff for the journey. While Martin and Wolfe stayed behind, Jason, went to the store and purchased a 40-ounce bottle of beer and a can of chewing tobacco.

He then went to the cash counter and waited for his turn. While in line, ahead of him was Tammy S. Lawson (who the jury saw on a recorded tape). Lawson at the time was dating Black, who was parked outside the store. When both exited the store, Lawson pointed out Jason to Black.

A mugshot of Gary Black (Image via KOAM News Now)

The trio then left the store in their cars while Black and his girlfriend followed them in theirs.

When Martin stopped at the stoplight at 5th and Joplin, Black pulled beside him on the right and began exchanging words with the victim. Things quickly escalated when Black exited his car, reached through the passenger window of Martin's pickup, and relentlessly stabbed Jason in the neck. This nearly severed his carotid artery and, completely destroyed his jugular vein.

The key thing to note here is that Jason was black while Gary and his girlfriend were caucasian. Black attacked Jason because Lawson claimed that the victim had tried to make a move on her.

Gary Black then quickly went back to his car, while the victim, who was in pain, exited his car and staggered over to the killer's car. Jason threw a beer bottle at him and it is unclear whether the bottle hit Black. However, it has been confirmed that while fleeing the scene, Black threw his weapon out of the window and commented:

"One n*gger down."

As he bled profusely, bystanders tried to help Jason by treating the wound with clothing and towels. Paramedics did arrive but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injury three days later.

Gary Black and one of his attorneys on December 10, 1999 (Image via The Joplin Globe)

Gary Black was later arrested in Oklahoma. Police found an empty knife sheath in his car, and the knife was recovered from a cemetery near the crime scene.

Born on July 19, 1950, Gary Black was convicted twice in the Jasper County Jury Trials of First Degree Murder and sentenced to death.

I Am a Killer season 4 will cover details about this gruesome murder and will stream on Netflix on December 21, 2022, at 3 am ET.

