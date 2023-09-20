"History hurt their feelings": Internet slams South Carolina students for reporting teacher who taught them Ta-Nehisi Coates' book on race

A South Carolina teacher was reported by students after she allegedly taught them Ta-Nehisi Coates’ book, Between the World and Me. The teacher, Mary Woods, reportedly elaborated on the book and gave insights about how Coates described being black in America. The teacher was subsequently reported by two students, who took offense and claimed that “the book made them ashamed to be white.”

The student wrote emails to the school authorities and stated how they felt “discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress” during the lesson.

Furthermore, the students who reported the South Carolina teacher also mentioned how they felt that the teacher was “reading hate propaganda towards white people” through the Coates’ book.

Expand Tweet

As per The Washington Post, the incident took place six months back, however, it is unclear when the students reported the incident to the authorities. The students said:

“I understand in AP Lang we are learning to develop an argument and have evidence to support it, yet this topic is too heavy to discuss. I actually felt ashamed to be Caucasian.”

The South Carolina teacher was asked to stop teaching the lesson in the class when the school started receiving complaints.

However, as the news spread on social media, netizens were taken aback and bashed the South Carolina students for reporting the teacher. As a Twitter user, @Phil_Lewis, posted about the same on the platform, one netizen commented and said:

Social media users lash out at students who reported their English teacher for teaching them Ta-Nehisi Coates' book on race. (Image via Twitter)

Mary Woods, Chapin High School’s English teacher, assigned Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me to the students, which is a nonfiction book about how blacks suffered in the USA. Written in 2015, the book talks about "racist violence" and how blacks felt "endangered" in the country.

Social media users bashed South Carolina students as an English teacher reportedly taught Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me

Controversial news spreads fast on social media, and something similar happened when a few students reported a South Carolina teacher for teaching Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me, which talks about the experience of black people in the USA.

As a Twitter user, @Phil_Lewis posted about the whole fiasco on Twitter. Here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users lash out at students who reported their English teacher for teaching them Ta-Nehisi Coates' book on race. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at students who reported their English teacher for teaching them Ta-Nehisi Coates' book on race. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at students who reported their English teacher for teaching them Ta-Nehisi Coates' book on race. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at students who reported their English teacher for teaching them Ta-Nehisi Coates' book on race. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at students who reported their English teacher for teaching them Ta-Nehisi Coates' book on race. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at students who reported their English teacher for teaching them Ta-Nehisi Coates' book on race. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at students who reported their English teacher for teaching them Ta-Nehisi Coates' book on race. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at students who reported their English teacher for teaching them Ta-Nehisi Coates' book on race. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, the school has not revealed what action is being taken against the teacher. The teacher, Mary Woods, has also remained tight-lipped about the situation.