The missing case of Susan Powell, a married mother of two who went missing in December 2009, has baffled investigators for over a dozen years now. Powell's case remains a mystery owing to the strange occurrences that followed her disappearance, including the death of the only person of interest, her husband Josh Powell, who killed himself and their two sons in February 2012 in a murder-suicide.

The subsequent investigation uncovered peculiar revelations surrounding Josh Powell and his father, including adultery, child p*rnography, voyeurism, and perverted fetishes. However, the investigation failed to provide definitive answers about Susan's disappearance although it is believed that Josh murdered her and concealed her body with the help of his brother Michael who also killed himself.

Susan Powell's disappearance: Five shocking details to know about the missing person's case

1) Susan's husband said she vanished while he was out on a camping trip with their sons

Susan Powell, 28, her husband Josh, and the couple's young sons, Charles "Charlie" and Braden, were reported missing in early December 2009 after the mother failed to show up for her work at Wells Fargo Financial and her children failed to appear at daycare. But Josh and the boys returned to their Utah home hours after the family's strange absence was reported to law authorities.

When the police questioned Josh Powell about his wife's whereabouts, he informed that he went camping with their sons, shortly after midnight that same day, while Susan stayed back. He told them he had no clue where she was. Authorities though it was strange to take the kids out in the middle of the night knowing that they were expected to be there at the daycare the following morning.

2) Authorities found blood and other shocking evidence at their Utah home

After the Powells were reported missing, authorities arrived at Josh and Susan Powell's Utah home sometime around 10:00 am to conduct a welfare check even before the former and his sons returned from their alleged camping trip on the evening of December 7, 2009.

There were no signs of a physical altercation inside the residence, but detectives did find a moist spot on the carpet, and someone had put up two fans to dry the damp area. They also discovered blood on the tile floor, which they subsequently established belonged to Susan Powell, and a couch nearby, which detectives believed had been recently cleaned.

3) Susan Powell's secret will suggested that she feared for her life

Investigators learned that Susan had multiple life insurance policies worth $1.5 million. They also found the missing mother's secrets, a hand-written will, which was locked away in a safety deposit box. The will stated that they having marital problems for years, and mentioned that if she were to die, "it may not be an accident, even if it looks like one."

Following Susan's disappearance, Josh withdrew their sons from daycare, canceled all of her scheduled appointments, and took out the money from her retirement account. About a month later, Josh packed up and moved back into his father's house in Puyallup, Washington, with their sons.

4) Susan's son, Charlie, told people that their mother was in the trunk of a car

Speaking of the night Susan Powell went missing, her young sons Braden and Charlie, started to open up about what transpired that day. Charlie claimed that "my dad and my mom and my little brother" went camping, but also mentioned that "mommy was in the van but didn't come back with us." Charles also stated that "she's in the trunk" and even said that "mom stayed at Dinosaur National Park. My mom stayed where the crystals are."

Meanwhile, Josh Powell and his father publicly speculated that the mother-of-two ran away with a Utah man. The father-son-duo alleged that Susan was having an affair with a man named Steven Koecher. Around the time of her disappearance, Koecher also went missing which led them to say that they ran off to Brazil. However, no evidence was found to back this theory.

5) Josh Powell killed himself and sons in a murder-suicide before his brother attempted suicide

Josh lost custody of his sons to Susan Powell's parents after his father was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography and voyeurism, and he himself was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation. He was allowed limited supervised visitations.

On February 5, 2012, during one such visitation, Josh locked the social worker outside as his sons entered the house. He then attacked them with a hatchet before setting the house on fire using gasoline. All three died in a murder-suicide. A year later, his brother Michael also died by suicide in Minnesota when authorities started suspecting his involvement in Susan's disappearance.

