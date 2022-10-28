5 shows like Eddie Redmayne X Jessica Chastain's The Good Nurse

The Good Nurse is a recently released crime drama based on journalist Charles Graeber's 2013 true-crime book titled The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder about the American serial killer Charles Cullen.

After a limited theatrical release on October 19, 2022, the film premiered on Netflix on October 26, 2022.

Directed by Tobias Lindholm, The Good Nurse stars Eddie Redmayne as the serial killer Charlie Cullen, who masquerades as an empathetic nurse. He soon became the prime suspect in several mysterious patient murders at various hospitals. Jessica Chastain stars as Amy Loughren, Cullen's fellow nurse, who helped the police obtain evidence against him, ultimately leading to his arrest and imprisonment.

5 true-crime shows like The Good Nurse

1) Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Developed by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, this true-crime show revolves around Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters), whose 13-year killing spree started in 1978 and mostly consisted of young gay men of color. The crime drama premiered on Netflix in September 2022.

Similar to The Good Nurse, the Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also depicts the events that impacted the infamous Milwaukee Monster and his ultimate imprisonment in 1991. The show focuses on the traumatizing experiences of Dahmer's victims and tells the story through the eyes of his victims and neighbors.

2) The Staircase

Created by Antonio Campos, this is a true-crime show similar to Netflix's The Good Nurse. Based on the 2004 Netflix true-crime documentary of the same name, the show premiered on HBO Max in May 2022.

The thriller chronicles the mysterious death of Kathleen Peterson (played by Toni Collette), who was found dead at the bottom of the staircase in her mansion in 2001. Although her husband, the novelist Michael Peterson (played by Colin Firth), claimed that his wife had slipped on the stairs after drinking wine and consuming valium, the amount of blood on the stairs made the police suspect foul play.

Michael became the center of the investigation and the subsequent court case that ended with him being convicted of bludgeoning his wife. The show also addresses the filming of the French documentary that took place during the trial.

The show features knockout performances by the two veteran actors in the lead roles and unfolds a gripping portrayal of the case full of drama, mystery, and intrigue. The starry cast includes Parker Posey, Sophie Turner, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

3) Candy

Created by Nick Antosca and Robin Veith, this true-crime show is based on the infamous ax murder of Betty Gore on June 13, 1980. The five-episode-long show premiered on Hulu in May 2022. This has a similar tone to the The Good Nurse.

Starring Jessica Biel as the murderer Candy Montgomery, the show depicts her life as a suburban housewife in 1980s Wylie, Texas, and her subsequent ax murder of her neighbor Betty Gore (played by Melanie Lynskey), who was also the wife of Candy's lover Allan Gore.

4) Mindhunter

Created by Joe Penhall, this true-crime show is based on John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker's 1995 true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit. David Fincher served as the director and showrunner on the show. The show's first two seasons premiered on Netflix in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

The thriller follows FBI agents Holden Ford (played by Jonathan Groff), Bill Tench (played by Holt McCallany), and psychologist Wendy Carr (played by Anna Torv), who founded the Behavioral Science Unit in the FBI in the late 1970s.

They interviewed imprisoned notorious serial killers, including Edmund Kemper, Montie Rissell, Jerry Brudos, Richard Speck, BTK Killer, Son of Sam, Elmer Wayne Henley Jr., and Charles Manson, to understand their psychology. This helped them develop a method of criminal profiling that was used to solve ongoing cases.

The show's second season focuses on Ford and Tench investigating the Atlanta murders of 1979 to 1981, which resulted in the deaths of at least 28 children.

5) Des

Directed by Lewis Arnold, the three-episode-long British true-crime show chronicles the investigation and trial that led to the arrest of the Scottish serial killer and necrophile Dennis Nilsen. The show is based on Brian Masters' biographical novel Killing for Company. The show premiered on ITV in September 2020.

Nilsen (played by David Tennant), who murdered at least twelve young men between 1978 and 1983, was suspected after human remains were found blocking a drain near his home. Tennant won the International Emmy Award for Best Actor, at the 49th International Emmy Awards, for his uncanny portrayal of the Muswell Hill Murderer.

