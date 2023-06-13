5 Stan Lee cameos to look back on before the release of the Disney+ documentary

Stan Lee is a legend among comic book enthusiasts, especially Marvel fans. The mind behind some of the biggest Marvel superheroes, he is known the world over for his contributions to the comic book industry. Lee rose to fame for his work, but it would be safe to say that the person writing the comic books was as interesting as the contents of the said books.

To help fans understand more about Stan Lee, Disney+ will be releasing a documentary also titled Stan Lee on June 16, 2023. Directed by David Gelb, the documentary will feature personal recorded footage, archived interviews, and newsreels, accounts from close friends and acquaintances, and more.

Although Stan Lee's prime focus was always comic books, he was no stranger to the camera. Marvel fans in particular would often catch him on-screen alongside their favorite heroes. It didn't matter if he appeared only for a couple of seconds, he always left a lasting impression on the audience.

5 Stan Lee cameos that prove he had a wicked sense of humor

1) The annoyed neighbor from Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

In this scene, Spiderman is going around the city helping people as best as he can. But when he tries to stop a 'car thief' from stealing a car, he learns that the person is actually the owner of the car and was trying to open the door after he got locked out. The neighborhood springs to defend the innocent man and complain about the blaring car alarm, while Peter Parker tries to explain his side.

Stan Lee plays one of the disgruntled neighbors. He might be one of the few people who can call Spiderman a "punk" without causing a fan uproar.

2) The unlikely barber from Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

If anyone can dare to chop off Thor's locks while laughing maniacally, it would be none other than Stan Lee. In this scene, he plays a servant to the Grandmaster who is tasked with cutting Thor's hair. Now, with Thor being Thor, he starts by threatening Lee, but soon he comes to the realization that the violent approach was not working.

He then turned to beg Lee not to cut his beloved locks, but as it turns out, not even his puppy-dog eyes could get Lee's character to disobey an order.

3) The man with the shrunken car from Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

In this scene, Antman and the Wasp are trying to get some goons off their tail. The Wasp uses her wrist launchers to shrink the motorcycles that the goons are chasing them on. But since the van is on the move and she is having to save herself from counter-attacks, one of her shots missed.

She accidentally ends up shrinking the car of a pedestrian, played by none other than Stan Lee. Instead of being surprised, he simply blames it on his boisterous past.

4) The all-knowing bus driver from Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

In this scene, Peter Parker is inside the school bus. He feels the tingle and immediately knows something is wrong. He looks up to see that there is a spaceship in the sky, he knows that he somehow has to get out of the bus without anyone noticing and motions to Ned to create a distraction.

Ned starts panicking when he catches a glimpse of the spaceship and moves to the back of the bus to get a better look, followed by the other students. Peter uses this commotion to get out of the bus. When the kids on the bus start screaming and shouting, the bus driver, played by Stan Lee, looks confused by the reactions of the kids. He made it seem like spaceships in the sky was completely normal and part of the routine.

5) Casino patron from Black Panther (2018)

In this scene, T'Challa places a bet at a casino as a pretext to talk to Agent Ross. The Black Panther moves away from the table after he is done talking to the agent, and just then it is revealed that he won.

Before Ross can do anything, a patron in the casino, played by Stan Lee, sweeps in and claims the tokens as his own. He mentioned something about "safekeeping" but it's doubtful that T'Challa will ever see his winnings.

Stan Lee was famous worldwide, but he never let it get to him. He enjoyed telling great stories and understood how to entertain people, which is evident in his comic books as well as witty one-liner cameos.

Poll : 0 votes