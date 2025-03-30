5 strange celebrity-loved food combinations 

Food combinations have always been a fascinating reflection of one's taste, which can be as normal as bread and butter or as unexpected as chocolate with cheese. In this case, celebrities are no different, as many are known to prefer unusual gastronomic combinations.

These experimental food pairings may seem odd initially, but they have gained attention due to their strangeness. Whether it's adding bacon to a peanut butter sandwich or mixing pickle juice with popcorn, these food combinations might be worth a try. Here is a list of five strange celebrity-loved pairings.

Elvis Presley and other celebrities' strange food combination preference

1) Elvis Presley – peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich

Elvis Presley On Stage (Image via Getty)

The unconventional sandwich creation of rock superstar Elvis Presley has become one of his most famous accomplishments. The sandwich consists of peanut butter combined with banana alongside bacon, which forms a complete meal with different flavors.

The sandwich is first toasted, and a spread of peanut butter is applied. The next steps involve adding sliced bananas and crumbled crispy bacon. His sandwich recipe was revealed by his chef W. Pauline Nicholson, who served him from 1964. A detailed account of this sandwich can be also found in David Adler’s book The Life and Cuisine of Elvis Presley.

2) Selena Gomez – pickles and popcorn

Selena Gomez shared this quirky snack during an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2010. According to the singer, one can add chopped pickles, along with a bit of pickle juice, and Tabasco sauce to a bowl of fresh popcorn to create the "Texas popcorn."

The combination has since gained popularity among her followers, with some finding this strange pairing to be surprisingly tasty.

3) Channing Tatum – peanut butter and jelly with Cheetos

LOS ANGELES, CA - February 24, 2013 Channing Tatum ans wife Jenna Dewan arriving for the 85th Annual (Image via Getty)

While Channing enjoys the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich, he likes to top it off with a crunch of Cheetos. The Cheetos go between peanut butter and jelly layers to create a unique combination of sweetness and saltiness with cheesiness.

He revealed this food combo during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session in June 2015, where he explained his love for unique textures. While peanut butter and jelly is a beloved pair, the addition of cheesy crunch makes this one of the strangest celebrity flavor choices.

4) Cardi B – Ketchup on eggs

Expand Tweet

Cardi B talked about her love for this combination on Twitter (now X) in August 2019. While eggs are commonly paired with simple ingredients like cheese and vegetables, Cardi B prefers a fun addition: ketchup. She enjoys drizzling ketchup over scrambled eggs.

She openly talked about her love for this combination on Twitter, as this remains one of her favorite breakfast choices.

5) Ed Sheeran – Ketchup on everything

Ed Sheeran Music Copyright Trial Begins In New York (Image via Getty)

Ed Sheeran's love for ketchup is no secret, especially after his collaboration with Heinz to release his very own “Edchup" in 2019. His willingness to use ketchup on almost every food item such as spaghetti and steak, and even on desserts, earned strong reactions from others.

In the Heinz Ketchup commercial, he narrates a scenario where he dines at a "super posh restaurant." As the waiter defines the dish, he adds, "The food looked good, I just thought there was something missing." Then he pulls out a bottle of Heinz Ketchup, and as "the whole world came to a stop" and "the waiter was screaming through his eyes."

Sheeran discussed his ketchup obsession to The Sun in January 2018, along with admitting to carrying ketchup during his concerts and various media interviews.

These celebrity pairings may seem odd at first, but they are simply a reflection of personal cravings and habits.

It is all about experimenting, and these stars have certainly pushed the boundaries. Some of these combinations have even inspired fans to try them out, sometimes leading to new cooking trends.

