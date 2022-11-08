5 stunning Dragon Ball Z sneakers

Ever since its inception in the late 1980s, Dragon Ball Z has been a mainstay in the world of anime. The globally acclaimed Japanese manga series, which was originally written by Takao Koyama, was produced and broadcast by Toei Animation studios.

The story of Dragon Ball Z centers around Goku's adventures as he protects the Earth from evil alongside the Z Warriors. The thrilling action adventures help to reinforce the idea of good versus evil, conveying important values like solidarity, loyalty, and trust.

The popularity of the anime series has grown steadily over the years thanks to several retail and sneaker collaborative launches.

Here is a list of the top five sneaker designs inspired by Dragon Ball Z and its fascinating characters:

1) FILA Renno x Dragon Ball Super "Goku"

Here's a closer look at the Goku variant of the collab (Image via Sportskeeda)

The FILA Renno was revamped with anime makeup under the Dragon Ball Super sneaker lineup, which debuted on December 21, 2021. One of the most popular among these pairs was the “Goku” colorway of the brand’s Renno silhouette.

These sneakers were introduced in men's and kids' sizes, priced at $90 and $70 per pair, respectively. They were sold by affiliated sellers like Champs, Footaction, Foot Locker, and Eastbay.

The complete shoe features a perfect combination of suedes and canvases all across the uppers. The design of this shoe mimicked the color scheme of Goku’s costume.

Striking contrasts are added in the form of bright yellow lace sets, and the white sole units complete the look of the shoe.

2) Adidas x Dragon Ball Z Prophere "Cell"

The Adidas x Dragon Ball Z Prophere "Cell" shoes were released on October 26, 2018. With a retail price of $150 per pair, these shoes were the last release of Adidas and Dragon Ball’s collaborative sneaker lineup.

The complete shoe was dressed in a Solar Green/Collegiate Green/Core Black color scheme. The representative for the bad guys are these nasty Cell's Adidas Prophere shoes. Akira Toriyama, who created Cell, admitted that the menacing villain was incredibly difficult to portray because of his spots and unique construction.

The same level of attention to detail has been applied to his shoes. A homage to his speckled body, the foundation was made of a scaly black and green knit mesh, with purple heel strikes and university green Three Stripes decorations offering contrast.

A substantial, sculpted white midsole as well as a bright pink outsole round off the shoe. Additionally, Cell's unique sneakers offer eye-catching packaging.

3) Dragon Ball Z x Adidas ZX 500 RM "Goku"

The collaborative Dragon Ball Z x Adidas ZX 500 RM shoes also received a Goku-inspired makeover that was launched on September 29, 2018. With a selling price tag of $170, these pairs were sold by the online stores of Adidas and its partnering retailers. Six more colorways were offered under this collab, each of which depicted a specific character of the thrilling series.

Goku's part of the capsule updated the ZX 500 RM silhouette with vintage mesh and suede in an instantly recognizable orange and blue color palette.

The model's distinctive Three Stripes were surrounded by shredded canvas. This pair was truly outstanding thanks to its hidden details, which included Goku's flying Nimbus plus Kanji letters on its medial side that alluded to the sound a nimbus cloud produces. These pairs came with tissue paper and a box with a bespoke logo.

4) FILA Original Fitness x Dragon Ball Super "Golden Frieza"

Take a closer look at the Golden Frieza shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another widely loved shoe in the FILA x Dragon Ball Super sneaker collection was the “Golden Frieza” variant of the shoe label’s Original Fitness silhouette. These pairs were released alongside the aforementioned “Goku” variant of the collab. These shoes were also offered in men's and kids' sizes with $75 and $65 price tags, respectively.

They are covered in eponymous golden yellow tones. Depicting the fictional character, known for its power and ruthlessness, the uppers of these shoes were covered in all-leather overlays. The golden yellow tones were combined with contrasting purple tones, which is a characteristic color of Frieza.

5) FILA F13 x Dragon Ball Super "Future Trunks"

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The FILA x Dragon Ball Super “Future Trunks” also belong to the same sneaker lineup as the previous shoe on this list. However, it has a different makeup, with FILA’s F13 silhouette being covered in a Future Trunks-inspired color scheme. They were also dropped in men’s and kids' sizes, with $80 and $70 price tags, respectively.

Evocative of Trunks, the hybrid son of Vegeta and Bulma, these muted-toned pastel blue pairs are highlighted with striking red lace sets. In addition to red, dark gray leather panels appear on the heel counters and similar gray tones are employed for branding accents on the uppers.

These were some of the best Dragon Ball Z shoes that the sneaker community has experienced. Dragon Ball fans can still find some of these collaborative sneaker designs with resellers like StockX, GOAT, and eBay.

