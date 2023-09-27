5 styling tips to rock your Air Jordans

In a poll for the most popular sneaker range in the world, Air Jordans will certainly win by a huge margin. AJs are arguably the most loved and widely worn pairs of shoes in the sneaker market. Not only are they worn by celebs and elite basketball players, but they also grace the shoe collections of those who appreciate the comfort, quality, and style of these sneakers.

The sneaker has a rich history spanning more than four decades, and it has witnessed scores of collaborations and innumerable colorways. Apart from a comfy fit, these footwear pairs are known for their adaptable styling options. This article takes a look at five styling tips for the legendary Air Jordans.

Lace swapping and four other Air Jordan styling tips that will level up your fashion game

1) Decide on the best pick

Picking a relevant pair of Jordans suitable for the occasion is important. Countless unique Air Jordan models and their color iterations are available and thus, it is important to go for the ones that best match one's purpose and reflect their personality. For those looking to hit the basketball court, high-top Jordans that provide cushioning and support for the ankles is a good choice.

On the other hand, one can create a more laid-back vibe by donning a pair of low-top or mid-top Jordans, which provide more versatility and comfort. Furthermore, wearers can manifest their loyalty to different brands or idols by picking the right Air Jordan pair, such as the original numbered series, the vintage variants, the unique collaborations, and the hybrids.

2) Keep your Air Jordans crease-free

It is imperative to keep Jordans in pristine condition and avoid creases on the toebox. To keep creases and folds at bay from AJs, buying a size-appropriate pair is recommended.

The right size not only entails the length but also the width of a sneaker. Different models of Jordans differ in their shape, so it is best to try the pair before buying. However, if a slightly bigger pair is the only piece left, using appropriate foam inside can be helpful. Apart from that, one can also use crease protectors or shoe trees to keep Jordans intact.

Shoe trees are little devices inserted inside the toebox to keep the leather from creasing when the feet move around. Although AJs don’t get creased easily, one should always take preventive measures to keep them worth flaunting.

3) Experiment with laces

Swapping up the laces of Air Jordans is an affordable and easy way to refresh their appearance. Laces offer a great opportunity to experiment with hue, layout, and material. One may also tie one's shoes in an assortment of ways, including crisscross, straight, looped, or even knotted.

There is no ideal choice among the many possible ones - it depends on comfort and styling. Some individuals prefer to knot them quite snugly to the highest eyelet, whereas others choose a loose fit and leave a few eyelets empty.

With a loose fit, one can tuck their jeans behind the tongue and flash Jordan's branding. However, allowing the laces to dangle too low may make one susceptible to stumbling over them.

4) Complement Air Jordans with a suitable attire

Not a lot of extra bling is required with Air Jordans. However, with a few carefully selected items, one can complement their stunning AJs. A cap with a color scheme matching that of the sneakers or jewelry like a necklace, ring, or bracelet can add a dash of glimmer and fun to the ensemble.

However, one must keep their outfit uncluttered to keep their Jordans in the spotlight. For this, one can wear tapered-fit pant that rest comfortably behind the tongue.

For enunciating the look of the Jordans, one can also opt for swoosh-labeled shorts and mid-calf socks paired with a graphic T-shirt.

5) Pick an appropriate colorway

Air Jordans can be discovered in an extensive variety of color palettes, ranging from the time-tested mix of black and red to the trendier use of pastels and neons. Choice of color scheme has a significant impact on the whole vibe of a getup.

For instance, if one is seeking to produce a pop of color, they can combine bright Jordans with neutral clothing, or the other way around. If one is attempting to forge a sense of harmony, they should try to synchronize the color scheme with at least one or two components of their clothing.

Diverse patterns and textures can also add depth and intrigue to an outfit.

The choice of colorway totally depends on the intent behind buying the pair at hand - whether one is an enthusiast who collects shoes for their historical significance or wants to create a fashion statement with a more trendy and newer style, there is some color scheme for everyone.

In a nutshell, one cannot go wrong with iconic Air Jordans, given that they have a multitude of options for everyone.