5 new Air Jordans releasing in April 2023

All sneakerheads are eagerly awaiting several new and retro Air Jordan launches as the new year has already started. However, the label has worked tirelessly to tempt fans with a plethora of upcoming offerings.

Since their introduction in 1985, the Air Jordans have gained popularity among both sneakerheads and sports fans. The brand has created an incredible legacy based on the acclaimed athlete in addition to having introduced the world to several ground-breaking models.

With several notable iterations under its belt, the brand is preparing for a number of new releases that are slated for each month.

One can choose from a variety of footwear, like the women's-only Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green," the delicate Air Jordan 6 "Cool Gray" and more.

Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” and four other shoes ready to thrill the sneaker world in April 2023

1) Air Jordan 11 Low “Elephant Print”

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJ 11 Low Elephant Print shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sneaker's sole is composed of grey glossy leather, while the upper is constructed of white mesh with white nylon lace reinforcements. The tongue flap's midfoot is where the "JORDAN JUMPMAN" strip is located, while the heel has the 23 label. The shoe is completed with extra white on the midsole and a translucent outsole.

On April 1, 2023, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Elephant Print" is expected. Check out the SNKRS app as well as certain stores to purchase these pairs. Interested readers can easily find these shoes for $190 per pair.

2) Air Jordan 3 WMNS “Lucky Green”

Take a closer look at the on-foot images of the AJ3 Lucky Green shoes (Image via Instagram/@yankeekicks)

Elephant prints can be found on the toes and heel overlays of the shoe, while Lucky Green is used to embellish the shoe all over. Similar to the tongue tag of the AJ1 Retro High OG "Lucky Green," which is Lucky Green on the liner as well as the ankle collar, the red Jumpman on the tongue is highlighted in white.

The footwear is rounded off by a black outer sole unit, an apparent Air unit in the heel, and a Sail midsole with a Lucky Green accent. The heel counter has Jumpman labelling on it.

On April 6, 2023, the Air Jordan 3 WMNS "Lucky Green" is expected to be released solely in women's sizes for $200 via SNKRS and at select shops.

3) Air Jordan 5 “Aqua”

The shoe, which seems to have been inspired by a Chris Paul AJ5 Player Exclusive, comes in a black foundation with aqua accents on the tongue as well as lace locks. The replica also has a silver metallic tongue similar to some of the original AJ5 versions.

Canary-yellow accents on the midsole and Jumpman logo on the heel counter distinguish this pair. The upper is finished off by sitting on a black, semi-translucent outer sole unit.

The description of the upcoming "Aqua" colorway on the SNKRS page reads,

"Care for a swim? The finishing touch to all your favorite 'fits returns with the AJ5 "Aqua." Paying homage to the coveted AJ8 colorway from '93, energetic pops of Aqua and Taxi pulse against a Black backdrop. Flawless details from the original like the spiky midsole, side vents and lace lock tie it all together, giving these clutch kicks that look you love. Dive on in—the water's fine."

The $200 Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" is expected to be released on April 8, 2023, via SNKRS as well as at a few participating stores after initially being planned for January.

4) Air Jordan 6 “Cool Gray”

Here's a detailed look at the AJ6 Cool Gray sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "Cool Gray" hue has held the footwear scene captive over the seasons. Similar to the AJ 6 "Carmine" color block, the shoe has a white foundation with gray nubuck paneling on the toe, mid-panels, tongue flaps, and midsoles.

The recognizable pull tab on the heel as well as the semi-translucent sole unit are recurring design elements. The tongue and heel of the shoe also include Jumpman markings.

The Air Jordan 6 "Cool Gray," which was supposed to be released in February, will now be on sale for $200 on April 19, 2023 via SNKRS and at a few select stores.

5) Air Jordan 3 “Wizards”

Here's a detailed view of the arriving AJ3 Wizards PE shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the Air Jordan 3 PE that Michael Jordan wore in his initial campaign with the Washington Wizards in 2001, Jordan Brand is revisiting the past. Most people believed that Michael Jordan wore the AJ 3 "True Blue" Retro, but his pair were subtly different. This spring, the highly anticipated player-only shoe will finally hit the sneaker market.

At first glance, the sneaker appears to be in the True Blue color palette, but a closer inspection reveals copper accents around the lower eyelets as well as the Jumpman on the tongue flap.

The next release eliminates the Jumpman on the heel in favor of the original Nike Air, which includes elephant print toppers on the toe tops, heel counters, and lace sets. The outer sole unit hasn't been photographed, but copper is ready to replace the red accents there as well.

On April 29, 2023, Nike SNKRS and a few merchants will start selling the AJ 3 "Wizards" for $210.

These were a few Jordan releases that will rock the footwear market in April this year. Air Jordan fans and other sneaker enthusiasts can easily sign up on Nike’s official web page to keep themselves updated on the aforementioned launches.

