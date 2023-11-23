5 thanksgiving movies on Netflix kids can watch this year

Thanksgiving is the time of year to watch some great things along with excellent food, a practice that is becoming increasingly common around the world. It is also the perfect time for families to come together and be grateful for the best things in life.

Hence, nothing beats the Thanksgiving holidays and some great movies along with them. As we all know, Netflix is one of the most popular destinations for fans around the world.

Not only has Netflix established itself as a leading brand in the streaming world, but it lives up to its reputation with an infinite collection of films and shows that could cater to almost any holiday.

So, for Thanksgiving 2023, here are five great titles to catch on Netflix as you enjoy the great food and the serene spirit of the holidays.

Five movies to catch on Netflix for Thanksgiving 2023

1) Friendsgiving

A movie whose name is synonymous with Thanksgiving is perhaps as good as it gets for Netflix fans.

A film that is entirely based around Thanksgiving and friendship is among the best ones to catch for the holiday, either with friends or family.

Starring Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings as two close friends, the Nicol Paone film is among the more recent entries in the holiday genre.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Two best friends, Abbey and Molly, decide to spend Thanksgiving together. However, their plans soon go awry when their friends and acquaintances arrive."

The film also stars Jane Seymour, Jack Donnelly, and Christine Taylor.

2) Holidate

Another 2020 film that makes it to the list is Holidate, a movie based around relationships, love, and holidays, a combination that works almost perfectly with anything. This, too, is a perfect one to binge-watch with friends or with family.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Sloane, who gets mocked for being single, finds the perfect solution when she meets Jackson. Now she has the perfect date for her holidays, but her heart starts yearning for something more."

The film additionally stars Nicola Peltz, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jessica Capshaw.

3) Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

Though drastically different from the two films on the list above, this film is all about love, family, and inspiration, something that resonates very well with the Thanksgiving vibe.

Directed by Conor Allyn and based on a true story, the film follows a nationally ranked rodeo barrel racer who is left paraplegic after a car accident.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Nationally ranked barrel racer Amberley Snyder barely survives an automobile accident. Now paralyzed from the waist down, she fights to earn back her place in the sport she loves."

The film stars Missi Pyle and Spencer Locke in the leading roles.

4) Hustle

As sports have already become an integral part of Thanksgiving, Hustle is one Netflix film that will appeal to both sports fans and movie fans.

This critically acclaimed Adam Sandler flick by Jeremiah Zagar was released in 2022 and took the critics' world by storm.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After a down-on-his-luck basketball scout discovers an extraordinary player abroad, he brings the phenom back without his team's approval."

The film also stars Juancho Hernangomez, Anthony Edwards, and Queen Latifah.

5) This Is Where I Leave You

Family gatherings have their positive sides and also some very negative ones. But all of it together makes a family.

This Is Where I Leave You takes the best and worst of families and creates a beautiful story that resonates through generations.

This is aided by a star-studded cast that includes Tina Fey, Jane Fonda, Jason Bateman, Corey Stoll, and Adam Driver, among many others.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After the death of their father, four adult siblings reunite at their childhood home where they connect emotionally with the people they love as well as their mother."

It was directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Jonathan Tropper.

Let us know your picks for Netflix's best Thanksgiving movie in the comment section below.