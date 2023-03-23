5 things to know about the case against Robert Fratta

Robert Fratta was an infamous convicted murderer from Houston, Texas. He was the mastermind behind his wife Farah Fratta's heinous murder in 1994.

Fratta's true crime case is explored and chronicled in the brand new documentary series titled, The Lesson is Murder, which airs this Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:01 am ET, exclusively on Hulu.

As per the official synopsis for Hulu's The Lesson is Murder:

"Psychological criminologist and ex-FBI special agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and her class of graduate students study convicted murderers; they evaluate their personality traits and develop psychological profiles."

Since the official trailer for The Lesson is Murder was launched by Hulu, viewers have been quite curious to learn all about the case against Robert Fratta.

Motive, testimony, and more: 5 significant facts about Robert Fratta and the 1994 case against him

1) Robert Fratta was an ex-police officer

Stills of Robert Fratta and Farah Fratta (Image Via ABC13)

Robert “Bob” Fratta was a former fireman and police officer. He was married to his wife Farah Fratta for approximately 11 years. They had a total of three children of their own, including a boy named Bradley, another boy named Daniel, and a girl named Amber.

Although initially, the couple seemed fine, they started to have marital issues as several physical aspects of their relationship made Farah quite uncomfortable. She went on to file for divorce and began living in Humble, Texas. Robert was stuck in a custody battle with his estranged wife Farah over their children.

Farah was reportedly murdered on November 9, 1994, after she was shot twice in the head.

2) Authorities suspected Robert of the murder from the very beginning

A still of Farah Fretta (Image Via CBS News)

At the time of Farah's murder, Robert was at the local church, along with their sons and daughter. Although the police found that two individuals were involved in the shooting, they suspected Robert of being connected to the murder. Not only were Robert and Farah estranged, but Farah also suspected him of planning an earlier attack on her.

Later on, authorities also discovered that Robert had talked about his plan to kill Farah to many people, including one Mike Edens who, as per Cinemaholic, told the authorities:

"He (Robert) said, 'I’m gonna find a way to knock her off.'"

The investigation further disclosed that Robert had similar conversations with several individuals.

3) A woman named Mary Gipp came forward to disclose the truth behind Farah Fratta's murder

Reportedly, Mary Gipp, the then-girlfriend of the man who was involved in the shooting of Farah Fratta, came forward and gave many pivotal answers to the case. She also disclosed that she knew that Farah was going to be murdered, but did not do anything.

As per Cinemaholic, while talking about why she chose not to inform about the murder to authorities beforehand, Gipp said:

"I could have. I really just didn’t wanna deal with it, to be honest with you. You know, that sounds disgusting. But it’s easier just to not do anything than it is to confront it and say, ‘OK, this is going down.’ I didn’t want to be part of it."

4) Robert hired two men to kill his wife

A still of Farah Fretta (Image Via CBS News)

As revealed by Mary Gipp, two different individuals were hired by Robert Fratta. They were former con artist Joseph Prystash and his 18-year-old neighbor, Howard Guidry.

While Joseph played the getaway driver's role, Howard Guidry pulled the trigger twice and killed Farah Fratta. They were both arrested and convicted for their crimes.

5) Fratta was sentenced to death and was executed in 2023

Robert Arnold @KPRC2Robert The state of Texas has carried out the execution of Robert Alan Fratta. He gave no final statement. The state of Texas has carried out the execution of Robert Alan Fratta. He gave no final statement. https://t.co/qeae0HS74V

When Howard and Joseph revealed that Robert Fratta hired them to kill his wife, Robert was arrested by the police and immediately convicted of capital murder. He was given a death sentence by the court. Robert's appeal was turned down, and he was imprisoned at the Allan B. Polunsky Unit in Livingston, Texas, for almost 29 years.

On January 10, 2023, Robert Fratta was executed through the use of lethal injection.

Watch The Lesson is Murder, which debuts on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:01 am ET on Hulu.

