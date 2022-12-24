5 things to know about the case against Valerie Cincinelli

The astounding case against Valerie Cincinelli will be examined in episode 3 of the highly engaging true crime series, Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?'s season 7. The episode will arrive exclusively on the popular true crime network, Investigation Discovery (ID), on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

The title of episode 3 of Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?'s Season 7 is Bad and Blue and according to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode:

"When Isaiah Carvalho meets NYPD officer Valerie Cincinelli, he thinks his dreams have come true; He soon learns she's not only cheating but also hired a hitman to kill him."

Valerie Cincinelli's true story goes back to 2019. A former NYPD officer Valerie arranged for the murder of Isaiah Carvalho, her then-estranged husband. Fortunately, she failed to execute her sinister plan.

Since ID launched the news about the episode, the audience has been quite eager to learn all about the 2019 case, which stunned the entire city of New York.

So, without further ado, let's dig deep to find out some significant facts about the 2019 case against Cincinelli before episode 3 of the true crime show's 7th season arrives on ID.

Valerie Cincinelli's husband had to fake his own death to help FBI arrest her

1) Valerie Cincinelli is a former police officer who orchestrated the murder of her estranged husband Isaiah Carvalho

A still of Valerie Cincinelli (Image Via ABC News)

Cincinelli is reportedly an ex-NYPD officer, who plotted the terrifying murder of her then-husband Isaiah Carvalho, after he filed for divorce in 2019. Cincinelli was a hard-working police officer and a single mother when Isaiah got to know her back in 2012.

In 2014, Isaiah and Valeria got married and started a new life, and even went on to have a son together. They had a good marriage initially but soon things became quite dark between the two, especially after Cincinelli got pregnant. When things reportedly went out of hand, Carvalho had no other option but to file for divorce.

It is when Cincinelli hatched a plan to hire a hitman to cut short Carvalho's precious life in May 2019. However, she wasn't successful in executing the plan.

2) Isaiah Carvalho had to fake his own death to help the FBI in arresting Cincinelli

A still of Isaiah Carvalho (Image Via NBC News)

Before Cincinelli could execute her plan successfully, the FBI was informed about the shocking murder plot. After finding out about the plan, the FBI approached Isaiah Carvalho with a plan to catch the then-NYPD officer red-handed and Isaiah agreed to do it.

Isaiah had to pretend that he was dead and he successfully executed it, and the police were able to catch and arrest Cincinelli red-handed. However, Carvalho was left traumatized after the entire incident was over.

As he opened up about it, he said that it was the craziest thing he had experienced. He explained that he had to sit in his car as they put glass on the floor and around him while he hunched over in the passenger seat.

Although the FBI stopped Carvalho's death, he said that he still fears being killed and is constantly looking over his shoulder. He added that every single day he is still afraid of being killed.

3) Valerie Cincinelli's then-boyfriend John DiRubba informed the police about her sinister plan to kill Carvalho

A still of John DiRubba (Image Via NBC News)

It was John DiRubba, Cincinelli's then-boyfriend, who revealed her sinister murder plan to the FBI. Initially, Cincinelli made the murder plan with DiRubba.

He was supposed to convert $7,000, which Cincinelli withdrew, into gold coins and with that, he had to pay off the hit-man, hired to murder Isaiah in Long Island. However, DiRubba did not follow the plan and went to the FBI instead.

4) Cincinelli was plotting another murder apart from the murder of Isaiah Carvalho

A still of Isaiah Carvalho (Image Via NBC News)

Apart from Carvalho's murder, Cincinelli was planning another murder, which was what led DiRubba to go to the FBI. The former police officer was planning to kill her boyfriend's teenage daughter as well.

When DiRubba found out about her intentions, he went straight to the authorities and together they came up with the plan to catch Cincinelli, with the help of Carvalho.

5) Valerie Cincinelli only received 4-years of prison time

A still of Valerie Cincinelli (Image Via ABC News)

Cincinelli was reportedly charged with a total of 2 counts of murder-for-hire and 1 count of obstruction of justice. She was also held without bail as she was recognized as a "danger to the community" by federal prosecutors.

In April 2021, Cincinelli reportedly pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, but she did not plead guilty to the other murder-for-hire charges. In November 2021, was given a prison sentence of only four years.

During her trial, she said:

"I’m apologizing from the bottom of my heart,...I can’t believe I allowed myself to get to that place, that dark place." (Via TheCinemaholic)

Reportedly, Cincinelli was imprisoned at the Federal Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky. She was supposed to be out after October 12, 2022.

The third episode of Season 7 of Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? examined this case.

