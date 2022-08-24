5 things to know about Florence Cassez case

The astounding case of Florence Cassez is all set to be explored and chronicled in the brand new, highly absorbing documentary series, A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair. The docu-series will debut on Thursday, August 25, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Directed by Gerardo Naranjo and written by Alejandro Gerber Bicecci, the docu-series has been inspired by Jorge Volpi's highly popular novel, Una Novela Criminal or A Criminal Novel.

The official synopsis, dropped by Netflix, reads:

"Was Florence Cassez the mastermind of a kidnapping ring? Or a victim of corruption? This documentary examines one of Mexico's most controversial cases."

The highly unsettling and mind-bending real-life story goes back to 2005. Then 31-year-old French woman named Cassez was charged with the crime of operating a horrifying kidnapping or ring called The Zodiacs or Los Zodiacos and was arrested and convicted for it by Mexican police.

Since Netflix released the news of the hair-raising documentary series, the audience has been curious to learn about the Cassez case.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in and find out some significant facts about the rattling 2005 case ahead of A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair's debut on Netflix this Thursday.

From her relationship to her arrest, learn 5 significant facts about the 2005 Florence Cassez case

Who is Florence Cassez?

A still of Florence Cassez (Image Via Wikipedia/Google)

Florence Marie Louise Cassez Crépin, infamously known as Florence Cassez, is a French woman who is currently 47. In 2005, when she was only 31 years old, Mexican police arrested and convicted her for crimes including illegal firearm possession, organized crime, and kidnapping in Mexico City.

Florence was romantically engaged in a relationship with a Mexican man, Israel Vallarta, who was also reportedly arrested and convicted for the same crimes by Mexican police at the same time.

How was Cassez's relationship with Vallarta?

A still from the upcoming docu-series on Netflix, chronicling the Cassez case (Image Via Netflix/Google)

As per reports, in 2003, Cassez had her first meeting with Vallarta in Mexico. The French woman was in Mexico to visit her French brother and Mexican sister-in-law. Her first encounter with Vallarta happened through her brother. Soon enough, the two fell in love and started a romantic relationship.

However, her alleged relationship with Vallarta was quite troublesome. According to people close to her, her romantic involvement with the Mexican man isolated her from all her relatives and friends. Several serious issues began in their relationship, eventually leading to the couple's breakup.

However, in 2005 the reportedly troubled couple got back together, and Florence returned to Mexico to live with Israel on his southern Mexican ranch.

What happened to her in December 2005?

It was December 8, 2005, the day Florence was changed forever. While driving on a highway in Mexico, she and Israel were arrested by the Mexican authorities on charges of kidnapping, illegal firearm possession, and organized crime. Strangely, they were taken back to southern France instead of the police station.

There, the Mexican FBI planted an act of raid in which a total of three kidnapping victims were rescued. All of this was staged in front of the media. Both were later accused of operating a deadly kidnapping gang, Los Zodiacos, by the Mexican authorities.

What sentence was given to Cassez?

A still from the upcoming docu-series on Netflix, chronicling the Cassez case (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

On April 25, 2008, Cassez received a sentence of 96 years of imprisonment. On March 2, 2009, the court reduced her sentence to 76 years behind bars. The sentence was further reduced in the same month to 60 years of jail time.

Cassez's conviction invoked extreme international tension and conflict between France and Mexico.

Where is Florence now?

A still of Cassez (Image Via BBC/Google)

Reportedly, Florence was imprisoned in Mexico's Tepepan prison. Her lawyers demanded her release, stating that her conviction was unconstitutional and unfair.

Finally, in January 2013, almost eight years after her arrest, the petition for her release was accepted by the Mexican Supreme Court. After that, she was given her freedom back and was allowed to return to France.

After her release, she told the press:

"My release is a great victory for Mexicans" (Via Esquire)

Don't forget to catch A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair, debuting on Thursday, August 25, 2022, on Netflix.

