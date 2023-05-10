5 things to know about Kevin Gates as rapper's Instagram story sparks memes online

Rapper Kevin Gates has hardly ever been shy about expressing NSFW opinions. He is a singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. His debut album Islah managed to shine at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart. Over the years, the rapper has managed to garner quite a reputation not just for his music, but also for doing uncanny things that shocks the public.

This time, he took to Instagram to post a clip of a natural home birth, captioning it:

“The Most Beautiful thing on earth is the gift of Life."’

Many presumed that it was the rapper’s own wife giving birth. However, the rumor was slowly dispelled as it turned out the rapper merely reposted a clip from the account @indiebirth. Netizens were left shocked at the video, took to social media to troll Kevin Gates by posting hilarious memes about their reactions.

However, this is not the only time Kevin Gates has made headlines.

In fact, over the years, the rapper’s career has always been in the limelight due to his unconventional ways that have landed him in controversy.

Kevin Gates: 5 bizarre things you may not have known about the rapper’s life

1) He once did not eat or drink for a month

Kevin Gates has shared his diet plan with the media many times before. However, during an interview with BigBoyTV on February 2, 2023, the rapper shocked everyone by saying he apparently fasted for a month straight. He explained the same on the show, saying:

"Fasting is when you don't put nothing in your body. Fasting is nothing. A dry fast is when you don't eat or drink."

The host, Big Boy, then asked Kevin how long he had done a dry fast, to which he answered, “Close to a month, about three weeks” He then went on to say that he did not consume any food or drink during this period of time.

It went on to become a major controversy for Kevin Gates, as many health specialists see dry fasting as something that does more harm than good. According to health experts, not drinking or eating anything for a long period of time may lead to dehydration, kidney problems, and much more in the future.

So, many held Gates responsible for promoting an unhealthy diet that can harm impressionable young fans.

2) He once headlined Twitter due to aggressively mimicking s*x acts on stage

Kevin Gates went viral rapidly when clips from his show, where he was aggressively seen mimicking s*x acts on stage got leaked online. In the video, he acted out explicit lyrics in a very graphic manner, causing social media to blow up with memes.

One person tweeted:

"Has Kevin Gates been like this since he first came out? Or did something happen. Cause it’s concerning.”

This is not the first time that Gates has openly talked about s*x in a graphic manner in the media. About one month before the incident, the rapper went viral when a video clip leaked online featured him freestyling his song D U Down in Texas while enacting the graphic lyrics.

3) He once defended Eminem

Eminem once found himself embroiled in a controversy after rapper Melle Mel accused him of white privilege when he made it to Billboard and Vibe‘s Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list. In Melle Mel’s original argument to Hot New Hip Hop, he said:

“Obviously, he’s a capable rapper. If we was talkin’ about sales, he sold more than everybody, if you talkin’ about rhyme style, okay, he got a rhyme style. But he’s white! He’s white. So now, if Eminem was just another n*gga like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list? When a n*gga that can rhyme just as good as him is [No.] 35? That had records and all that. He’s 35. He’s white.”

However, Gates crept into the controversy by declaring Eminem as one of his top favorites. According to Hip Hop 24x7, the rapper claimed to not see race, only real and fake people:

“To be honest with you, He [Eminem] is in my top 5 cause he’s the truth. Who can make a song like ‘Stan’? Who has made a song like ‘Stan’? The artistry of it…I don’t get into all that [white & black] thing. There are only real people and fake people. Real people do real things, fake people do fake things. I don’t go off all that."

Many stans lauded Kevin Gates for supporting Eminem, but it is still one of his biggest feuds with a rapper so far in his career.

4) He once admitted to being intimate with his cousin

In yet another podcast, Kevin Gates got a bit too candid and landed in controversy. During the Caresha Please podcast trailer, he was seen admitting that he got intimate with his cousin.

This is not the first time he spoke about the matter. In a previous Instagram post, he had opened up about his fling, saying:

“Y'all look like brother and sister. Sh*t, no. I'm f*cking the sh*t out of her, come to find out she is my cousin. But I ain't about to stop f**king with her...She and I ain't grew up around my people. I don't get tired."

5) He once spoke about his throat chakra strengthening his immune system

This would not be the first time Kevin Gates made any bizarre claims that shocked the fans. In the I AM ATHLETE podcast, he spoke about how telling the truth and lying less has made his immune system stronger. He opened up more about his claim, saying:

"From me not telling the truth, my throat chakra started getting blocked and I started getting sick. I started having colds until I opened my throat chakra and speaking the truth. I haven’t been sick since.”

This, however, has no basis in true medicine, prompting many to take to social media to troll Gates.

Kevin Gates has been the king of controversies. Although his latest Instagram story about giving birth has now disappeared from his stories, it did cause quite the stir on social media.

