Who is Dreka Gates? All about Kevin Gates' wife as cousin revelation on Yung Miami's 'Caresha Please' sparks memefest

Rapper Kevin Gates left the internet shocked after a teaser trailer for his upcoming Caresha Please podcast was released online. In the gripping trailer, the rapper admitted to being intimate with his cousin.

Meanwhile, followers of the 36-year-old have been curious about his relationship with his wife, Dreka Gates, after the former was spotted with Jojo Zarur. The internet is now flooded with memes as the musician's relationships are being questioned.

On Wednesday, July 13, Yung Miami dropped a teaser for the upcoming Caresha Please podcast episode with Kevin Gates as the guest. The Los Angeles-native candidly detailed parts of his life, which are otherwise hidden from the cameras. From the 54-second clip alone, netizens were left shocked. In the interview, Careshwa asked Gates:

“Did you really f**k your cousin?”

Gates responded:

“She pulled me to the side and said, 'Baby, that's your cousin,’ I ain't about to stop!”

This is not the first time the 2 Phones rapper has admitted to getting intimate with his cousin. He elaborated on his fling with his cousin in a 2015 Instagram post.

The rapper claimed that his grandmother tried to intervene. However, he said he would not let such trivial details of her being part of his family get in the way. He said in the Instagram video:

“Y'all look like brother and sister. S**t, no. I'm f**king the s**t out of her, come to find out she is my cousin. But I ain't about to stop f**king with her. She had the p***y good and we clicked. She and I ain't grew up around my people. I don't get tired. Man, y'all going to stay out of my mother**king business.”

Kevin Gates' wife, Dreka Gates, is a thriving businesswoman

As the rapper's recent podcast appearance sparked a frenzy online, doubts about his marriage have surfaced online. This comes after the father-of-two was spotted with Love & HipHop: Miami's Jojo Zarur. It is important to note that neither of the parties involved has confirmed that the couple has indeed called it quits.

Dreka Gates is an Instagram star and a thriving entrepreneur. Since acquiring nearly three million followers on Instagram, she is also the founder of wellness brand Dreka Wellness and a co-founder of cannabis brand BE Provisions. Adding to her extensive resume, she is also the co-founder of a record label, Bread Winner's Association.

The 35-year-old has explained in the past that she does not wish to be identified as "Kevin Gates' wife." Speaking about the same, she said in a 2019 interview with HNHH:

“I just want people to know me as Dreka: this f**king strong business-woman, this cool-ass mom. I wanna be known as that person. An entrepreneur. I'm not a f**king housewife. I definitely don't sit at the f**king house all day and get my hair and nails and makeup done and just walk around looking sexy. I would love to live that life, but that's not my life. Bitch, I f**king work!”

Dreka Gates dated Kevin for 13 years before marrying him. They would have completed 18 years together in October.

Before Kevin Gates became a household name in hip-hop, Dreka admitted to playing a massive role in his career. She said in an interview that she would go to several clubs in hopes of getting Kevin Gates booked to perform.

During Gates' time behind bars, Dreka was responsible for putting out his popular mixtape, By Any Means 2. She was also the brains behind his Imagine That music video, which featured their two children. Along with the same, she recruited artists for their record label.

In 2020, Kevin praised Dreka for being his inspiration. In an interview with Complex, he said:

“She is the truth of the truth. Show me a woman cut like this. Anything I tell her, she manifests it. She was able to forgive me for a lot of bulls**t that I was doing.”

Kevin and Dreka Gates parent their two children, Khaza Kamil Gates and Islah Koren Gates.

Netizens react to Kevin Gates' recent Caresha Please interview

Internet users flooded Twitter with memes after the teaser for the podcast was released. A few of them read:

Precious Neck Sweat @YoungMuli_ First Orlando Brown interview, now Kevin Gates…I’m afraid to ask what’s next🥴 First Orlando Brown interview, now Kevin Gates…I’m afraid to ask what’s next🥴 https://t.co/DG0IsbAviy

azarias🦇 @azarias416 @Rap Kevin Gates admitting to sleeping with his cousin and how he kept going when he found out is INSANE @Rap Kevin Gates admitting to sleeping with his cousin and how he kept going when he found out is INSANE https://t.co/uPE3vGCKBh

♓️AmunRah✊🏾🤴🏾🐫🌚🌞 @Amonrahh_232



His cousin wit da Cake : hey cous’ you want a plate??



Kevin: @YungMiami305 *Kevin Gates At The Family Reunion*His cousin wit da Cake: hey cous’ you want a plate??Kevin: @YungMiami305 *Kevin Gates At The Family Reunion* His cousin wit da Cake 🍑: hey cous’ you want a plate??Kevin: https://t.co/WiYRyzVrSa

𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒐𝒏𝒊 @soulsvnn @SaycheeseDGTL We need to stop interviewing Orlando and Kevin Gates at this point @SaycheeseDGTL We need to stop interviewing Orlando and Kevin Gates at this point

AlkO @OtuAlk @SaycheeseDGTL Kevin Gates tryna Gate keep that family bloodline @SaycheeseDGTL Kevin Gates tryna Gate keep that family bloodline https://t.co/oAmHEBSGm8

The entire episode was uploaded to YouTube's REVOLT channel eight hours ago.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far