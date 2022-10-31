5 things to know about Killer Sally

Sally McNeil, aka Killer Sally, made headlines when she claimed to shoot her husband, bodybuilder Ray McNeil, after a violent altercation in her home, where her husband allegedly tried to choke her and beat her. Decades later, Netflix is all set to cover her story in its latest three-part docuseries, titled Killer Sally, which will premiere on November 2, 2022.

The prolific case was one of the rarer kinds where the killer called 911 and reported her husband's murder, claiming that she did it in self-defense. Despite Ray McNeil's violent relationship history, steroid overuse, and testimonies from the two children who verified many facts about the domestic abuse claims, the prosecutors were able to generate enough doubt against Sally McNeil. She was eventually sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of second-degree murder.

Ahead of the premiere of Killer Sally, here are five quick facts about the prolific case that will soon become renowned around the world.

Killer Sally: Five quick facts about Ray McNeil's murder

1) Sally had suffered a cycle of abuse ending with the murder of her husband Ray McNeil

Though it is a well-known fact that Ray McNeil regularly abused Sally, this was not the only thing she suffered in life. She allegedly had a difficult childhood with alcoholic parents and a failed marriage before she met Ray.

Ray also regularly abused and assaulted her. She recalled one of the instances of his abuse in an interview:

"He threw me across the room when he saw me talking to another guy when I was at work. He picked me up like a rag doll the minute we got home and just threw me across the room. He broke my coccyx bone in my back tailbone."

2) Sally McNeil engaged in muscle worship, a form of muscle fetish

After she was discharged from the Marines, she took up an alternate career and engaged in muscle worship, a form of muscle fetish where men paid to wrestle with her. Several of these were also recorded.

She used this money to run the house and pay for Ray's steroids.

3) Ray pumped up many different types of steroids

While the media and the prosecution used steroids as a driving factor in Sally's conviction, it was Ray who overused steroids and often beat her up in steroid-driven rage. She recalled an instance:

"One of those times was because I would not write a list of all the men I had dated. ... Ray choked me three times. On the third time, I had spasms...He said he had no idea what he did to me. So that was my introduction to steroids. I was so new to the sport at that time that I did not know about steroids."

4) An extramarital affair be the primary cause behind Killer Sally's bold step

On the evening of Valentine's day in 1995, the altercation between Sally and her husband reached a boiling point. According to sources, this was because of one of Ray's mistresses. Ray was known to have many affairs outside of his marriage, with one being particularly serious.

5) Psychologists reportedly claimed that Sally's reaction was "Battered Woman Syndrome"

Battered Woman Syndrome is something that commonly happens to long-term victims of domestic abuse. Psychologists claimed that Killer Sally also went through the same thing, and it was an impulsive reaction from her side. Despite this, Sally was eventually sentenced to prison.

Netflix's Killer Sally will cover this in detail when it drops on November 2, 2022.

