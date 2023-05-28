5 things to know about NSA whistleblower Reality Winner 

The conflict between the United States of America and Russia has always been the focus of geopolitical tensions and for some reason, it's only getting worse. The two superpowers have silently been at war with each other for ages and both countries take things like treason and disloyalty very seriously.

One such incident was seen in 2017 when a 25-year-old woman named Reality Winner was apprehended for something that put America's security in jeopardy.

On June 3, 2017, Winner was arrested on suspicion of leaking highly classified information to a new website named The Intercept. She was an enlisted U.S. Air Force member and NSA translator but was sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison for her actions. Her story will be narrated in detail in HBO's upcoming original film titled Reality on May 29, 2023.

3 astonishing facts about convict, Reality Winner

1) Story behind her unique name

Born to Billie and Ronald Winner from Texas, Reality's name was coined by Ronald.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, her stepfather Gary Davis, explained the origin of her unique name:

"He always wanted to have a 'Real Winner' so he named her Reality Leigh Winner. It's just a beautiful name. The plan was to call her Leigh because Reality is kind of a strange name but everyone who knew her just loved the name Reality and it stuck with her. I forget sometimes that she has ever been called Leigh – she's always been Reality"

2) The arrest

On June 3, 2017, the FBI showed up at Winner's place. They searched and questioned her and didn't even inform her of her Miranda rights during her arrest.

She didn't even ask for a lawyer but during interrogation, she said that she "wasn't trying to be a Snowden or anything". In an interview with 60 Minutes, she said:

"I thought this was the truth but also did not betray our sources and methods, did not cause damage, did not put lives on the line. It only filled in a question mark that was tearing our county in half in May 2017…I meant no harm."

3) Release from prison

Reality Winner was released from prison to a transitional facility on June 2, 2021. She was supposed to be behind bars for five years and three months but was released early due to good behavior.

Upon her release, her lawyer Alison Grinter Allen released a statement on Twitter that said:

"I am thrilled to announce that Reality Winner has been released from prison. She is still in custody in the residential reentry process, but we are relieved and hopeful. Reality and her family have asked for privacy during the transition process as they work to heal the trauma of incarceration and build back the years lost."

Reality on HBO synopsis

The official synopsis of Reality on HBO reads:

"On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old Reality Winner returns from running errands to find two FBI agents at her home in Augusta, Georgia. An Air Force veteran and yoga instructor, Winner spends the next two hours being questioned about her work as an intelligence contractor – specifically, whether she leaked a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections."

It continues:

"With all dialogue taken from the FBI transcript, Reality tells the tense, mesmerizing story of what transpired inside Winner’s home that afternoon. As she navigates the federal agents’ questions, Winner is revealed to be a fairly typical 20-something: She treasures her pets, loves to travel, teaches CrossFit, shares selfies on social media."

The film is directed and written by Tina Satter and stars Sydney Sweeney as Reality Winner.

Reality will be released on May 29, 2023, on HBO.

