Top 5 unusual celebrity baby names and what they mean

When it comes to baby names, celebrities have certainly been thinking beyond the sky's limits. It seems that most of these names are not just for fun because influential people with unique names can truly influence society.

Grimes and Elon Musk's second child is currently trending for the unique name that the pair chose for their daughter. After secretly welcoming their daughter to the world in December, the singer recently revealed her second child's name in an interview with Vanity Fair and even mentioned all the elements that have influenced the baby's name, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

BuzzFeed @BuzzFeed She also shared the infant's name. "Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk," Grimes said. They call her Y. She also shared the infant's name. "Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk," Grimes said. They call her Y. https://t.co/TMGUUGWbb8

In today's society, being a celebrity indicates that one is unlikely to live a regular life. This has been adopted by modern day celebrities, who have abandoned typical baby names in favor of something more unconventional, creative, and, at times, strange. With names like Exa Dark Sideræl and Wolf, uncommon baby names have become a social trend.

Here's a list of unusual and unique names that celebs chose for their children.

Details about Exa Dark Sideræl and other celebrity baby names termed as unique

1) Exa Dark Sideræl

Elon Musk and Grimmes at the MET Gala 2018 (Image via Getty Images)

Grimes recently revealed the unusual name three months after she and Elon Musk welcomed their girl child through surrogacy. In May 2020, Grimes and her on-off partner welcomed their first child, X Æ A X-II, breaking the internet for their unique choice of a name.

When it came to choosing a baby name for their girl child, they chose the name Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed 'Y' for short. The pair were fascinated by supercomputing, dark matter, and deep space time.

In a cover interview with Vanity Fair, the 33-year-old singer disclosed that she and the 59-year-old billionaire SpaceX founder discreetly had their second child through surrogacy in December 2021.

Grimes also explained the roots of the child's unusual name. The newborn girl's three names, according to Grimes, are all based on science, with one reference to the singer's fondness for Lord of the Rings and elven folklore.

VANITY FAIR @VanityFair



: vntyfr.com/TRTlRDI Exa Dark Sideræl—nicknamed “Y” for short—was born via surrogate in December 2021. “I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” says @Grimezsz . “A girl named Odysseus is my dream.” Exa Dark Sideræl—nicknamed “Y” for short—was born via surrogate in December 2021. “I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” says @Grimezsz. “A girl named Odysseus is my dream.” 🔗: vntyfr.com/TRTlRDI https://t.co/uT4Xk8o1dY

In her talks with Vanity Fair, the Canadian musician also revealed her desire to choose the name Odysseus and spoke about her argument with Musk regarding the name. Nevertheless, the pair have certainly chosen the most unusual baby names for their children.

2) Buddy Dessert Danielson

Brie Bella named her second child Buddy after his late grandfather, following the child's birth in 2020. Bella later told People,

"We named our son Buddy because he's named after his late grandfather. Bryan's dad (who died in 2014) really wanted a grandson, and unfortunately, he's not alive to see that. But Bryan also really wanted a son to carry on the Danielson name."

Buddy Dessert was born on August 1, 2020, less than a day after her twin sister Nikki Bella gave birth to her first child. Brie and partner Daniel Bryan decided not to determine or learn the sex of their kid before the birth.

Branch and Blossom were the top names Brie suggested if it had been a girl, according to reports. Bella also said that they considered Montana to be a middle name for Buddy before choosing on Dessert, which is a nod to her grandmother's name.

In the same interview, Brie revealed,

"Montana was the first place Brian and I had our vacation together and it was actually funny because we hadn’t told anyone we were together. Montana is just a really special place to us."

She added,

"For his middle name, I really wanted to incorporate my family. So I wanted Buddy to have something of my grandmother."

The Bella twin revealed the roots of her first child Birdie's middle name Joe after her grandfather, who was a huge part of her life. Hence, the professional wrestler chose Buddy's nickname as Dessert after her grandmother's French maiden name.

3) Wolf Webster

E! News @enews And we have a middle name! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son's middle name has been revealed. And we have a middle name! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son's middle name has been revealed. https://t.co/Q4GpRNH2b6

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child on February 2, 2022, officially making the announcement via Kylie's Instagram post. The youngest Jenner sister announced the baby's name as Wolf Webster, nine days after the birth. The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder officially confirmed the name by posting it on her Instagram story.

Jenner revealed the arrival of Wolf on Instagram five months after revealing her pregnancy in September 2021. The news was delivered in the form of a black-and-white snapshot of the newborn's hand.

According to TMZ, Wolf's birth certificate confirmed the child's full name as Wolf Jacques Webster, after Travis Scott's real first name. The rapper was named Jacques after his father, Jacques Webster.

The on-off couple's first child, Stormi Webster, also has a made-up, unique name that Kylie took responsibility for. She revealed the roots of her daughter's name in a discussion while being featured on James Charles' YouTube video.

She explained in the video,

"Storm was on there, but I was like, I kind of want an 'ie' like me. So then I did 'Stormie.' It was always Stormie."

4) Cosmo Jost

E! News @enews eonli.ne/3ka52sY Colin Jost revealed the name of his and Scarlet Johansson's baby and it's... don't say it... out of this world. Colin Jost revealed the name of his and Scarlet Johansson's baby and it's... don't say it... out of this world. 💫 💙eonli.ne/3ka52sY https://t.co/Z7diu7yttF

For anyone who missed out on the announcement, Colin Jost posted on Instagram in August 2021, revealing that he and Scarlett Johansson have welcomed a baby boy. The news was shared just days after the SNL star announced the news of his partner's pregnancy, with the couple naming their child Cosmo Jost.

Upon questioning their child's name on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Colin revealed it took a while for their family to get comfortable with the name.

The SNL star said,

"My family is very supportive, always. My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn't quite understand it. I don't know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing."

CNN @CNN



Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are welcoming a new baby. "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are welcoming a new baby. cnn.it/2Utidw6 "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are welcoming a new baby. cnn.it/2Utidw6

Despite the fact that the pair decided on the baby's name while they were in the hospital, Colin's mother sought to offer alternative names. Colin's mother was initially resistant, but eventually warmed up to the unique name.

5) George Elizabeth

After discreetly welcoming their daughter, Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9. The star concluded her caption by stating the baby's full name, George Elizabeth, as well as the date of birth, April 11.

On an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 34-year-old star discussed her baby, George Elizabeth, and how she and her wife Lauren Morelli came up with her name.

When Jimmy questioned the actress on the roots of their child's name, she answered by saying,

"People are very confused, some people, by it. We got to teach the new generation about this because I wish that I had some really in-depth story to tell people about George, cause I know that's what people want [and] you got to give the people what they want."

The Orange is the New Black writer added,

"I tried to do some research, I found out in the 1800s it was a girls name, but people don't believe me when I say that."

Stars are no newbies when it comes to establishing trends. Whether it's the latest hairstyle or a trendy pair of trousers, Hollywood is recognized for informing the general population of change.

Celebrities choosing unique and unusual baby names have pushed the boundaries of what's considered normal. Changing times require evolving solutions, and this is certainly one of them.

Edited by Atul S