Where is Colin Jost from? SNL host and Pete Davidson buy Staten Island ferry for $280K

SNL stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, along with Manhattan-based real estate broker and comedy club owner Paul Italia, recently spent $280,000 to win an auction of a decommissioned Staten Island ferry named John F. Kennedy.

Both the comedians, Colin Jost and Pete Davidson, were born in Staten Island, New York. While Jost is from Grymes Hill, Davidson is from Great Kills. With the two sharing deep love and respect for their birthplace, they came to this decision.

Everything about Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's grand purchase

Jost and Davidson spent thousands of dollars for the ferry (Image via NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

Paul Italia told the New York Post that he and the Staten Island natives have "grand plans" for the ferry. He stated:

"The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera. We’re in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition — not to see this thing go to the scrapyard."

According to the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services, the JFK, built in 1965, is the oldest ferry in the Staten Island fleet, which was decommissioned due to mechanical failures in two of its engines last August. The auction of the Staten Island ferry began on January 12 at $125,000 and ended on Wednesday.

According to reports, Jost, who is married to Scarlett Johansson, and Davidson, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, have been given 10 days to take the ferry out of the St. George Ferry Terminal. New York Mayor Eric Adams used Twitter to show his support as he wrote:

Mayor Eric Adams @NYCMayor



Pete, Live, from St. George Terminal!Pete, @ColinJost : I love this idea. What a great way to give an NYC icon a second life. Let us know how we can help and we’ll be there for the maiden voyage. nydailynews.com/snyde/ny-pete-… Live, from St. George Terminal!Pete, @ColinJost: I love this idea. What a great way to give an NYC icon a second life. Let us know how we can help and we’ll be there for the maiden voyage. nydailynews.com/snyde/ny-pete-…

Italia stated that the trio had been planning on towing the ship by tugboat to a local shipyard until they found a permanent location for it. In contrast, Davidson, who visited his recent purchase last Friday, told a passersby that they'll be towing the boat to Gowanus, where "a bunch of work" will be done on it.

