The infamous Pay-O-Matic robberies, which took place in Queens twice between 2010 and 2012, resulted in the conviction of three black men who dressed up as white NYPD cops during the second burglary in a Hollywood-like heist.

The three burglars, Akeem Monsalvatge, Edward Byam, and Derrick Dunkley, robbed two Pay-O-Matic stations—the first time in February 2010, when they used bandanas to cover their faces and a second time on Valentine's Day 2012, when the burglars were seen in police uniforms and special-effects lifelike masks. DNA and other evidence found at the crime scene led authorities to the culprits.

Real Time Crime, which recently premiered on ID, will further delve into the case in an upcoming episode, titled Hollywood Heist; Last Supper

"In New York City, surveillance cameras help track down a trio of bandits after a daring heist of a Pay-o-Matic in Queens."

The robberies were allegedly inspired by the popular 2010 Ben Affleck-starrer movie, The Town.

Queens Pay-O-Matic robberies: Five quick facts to know about the baffling case

1) The thefts took place two years apart from each other, carried out by the same group of bandits

The first robbery took place in February 2010. Monsalvatge, Byam, and Dunkley covered their faces using cloth masks, broke into a Pay-O-Matic station, and assaulted the teller, who claimed he didn't know the safe's password. They collected all the cash from the counters instead and allegedly made at least $40,000.

The second burglary took place on Valentine's Day 2012. The same three men, donning full-headed lifelike masks and dressed as white cops, threatened the teller of a different Pay-O-Matic station into opening the safe for them. The second time, they hit the jackpot and made an alleged sum of $200,000 before fleeing the scene.

2) During the second Pay-O-Matic heist, the burglars threatened the teller to get access to the safe

On February 14, 2012, three men confronted a Pay-O-Matic teller named Liloutie Ramadan in the parking lot. The men were described by Ramadan as white NYPD officers who had badges and logos on their clothing. They reportedly threatened her with a picture of her house, demanding that she and another employee empty the safe while holding them both at gunpoint.

3) Authorities used the same photograph they used to threaten the teller to trace back their steps

Using the photo the robbers used to threaten the teller and which was left at the scene, investigators were able to trace their movements to a Walgreens. They discovered a receipt that included Byam's name and contact information. Later, documents from Composite Effects, the famed mask manufacturer, revealed that he bought three masks, which were delivered to a residence rented by Monsalvatge's wife.

4) Victim statements, along with evidence found at the crime scene, were used in court

The prosecution used evidence, including victim testimonies from the tellers in both thefts as well as the testimony of the owner of Composite Effects, the mask manufacturing company that created the lifelike special effects masks that the burglars used during the 2012 theft.

Evidence produced in court also included phone records that placed the accused at the scene of the crime, DNA evidence from the 2010 burglary, emails, other crucial documents that showed the purchase history of the masks, and the items they bought using the thousands of dollars they stole.

5) They were convicted in the case regardless of their efforts to rid of DNA evidence

A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, convicted Edward Byam, Derrick Dunkley, and Akeem Monsalvatge of robbery conspiracy, two counts of robbery, and two counts of using a firearm in connection with the 2010 and 2012 Pay O-Matic robberies in Queens. They were handed a mandatory minimum sentence of 32 years.



