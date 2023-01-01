5 things to know about Ronald and Valerie Kay Wilkson's murders

Ronald Wilkson, 55, and Valerie Kay Wilkson, 54, were murdered by a fugitive called Michael Vance on October 23, 2016. The incident will be uncovered in detail in the upcoming episode of American Monster.

Ronald was a former truck driver and mechanic who hated to sit idle and spend most of his retirement doing yard work. His wife, Kay, used to own a diner and was well-loved by the community. They recall her calling her customers “honey” and “baby” and serving delicious desserts.

In September earlier this year, their daughter Evelyn and some family members gave interviews for American Monster.

She said:

"It was very very emotional. I sat in this chair, the most uncomfortable chair ever, for five hours and they had me watch our home videos and explain them. I think I made it through two before being in tears. To sit there and go through all of your childhood memories with all of the trauma of not having them here anymore …”

Disclaimer: This article contains details of murder and violence. Discretion is advised.

Killed by nephew, and 4 other shocking facts about the murders of Ronald Wilkson and Valerie Kay Wilkson

1) Michael Vance was the couple's nephew

Ronald and Valerie Kay Wilkson were the uncle and aunt of their murderer, Michael Vance. He was the son of one of Valerie Kay's cousins. At the time, Vance was 38 years old.

The Wilkson's were a huge family, with the couple having 23 grandchildren in total. The family tried to contact the couple during the occurrence of the event and tried to ask about their whereabouts but didn't get an answer in return.

2) Days before the murder, Michael Vance was in jail

Michael Vance had just gotten out of jail when he went on a killing spree in October 2016. He first shot two Wellston police officers and stole a car after shooting another woman.

He then made his way to Ronald and Valerie Kay Wilkson's home and murdered them in broad daylight. He took Kay's car and fled to Oklahoma City.

3) Michael Vance was a s*xual assaulter

Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel claimed that Vance might have developed a list of targets to get revenge on, connected to a pending s*xual assault case filed against him.

He was scheduled to appear in court on November 7, 2016, to face felony child s*x abuse charges after a 15-year-old girl accused him of s*xual assault.

4) Michael Vance posted videos of his crimes on Facebook

After shooting several police officers and civilians, and killing Ronald and Valerie Kay Wilkson, Vance fled to Oklahoma City.

Although he was silent days prior, on October 24, a day after killing his uncle and aunt, he posted two videos of himself, fleeing from the police.

He was later shot and killed by an Oklahoma state trooper near Leedey, 130 miles northwest of Oklahoma City and 45 miles north of where he was last seen a week earlier.

5) Vance intended to sever Ronald's head from his body

Upon inspection of Ronald and Valerie Kay's bodies, it looked like Vance wanted to behead the husband, given the stab wounds on his neck and head. Similar wounds were found on Valerie Kay's neck in addition to some defensive wounds on her arms.

Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel described the deaths of the Wilksons as a “rage killing”.

To know about this case in detail, watch American Monster season 8, episode 8, airing at 9 pm on ID 62 • TV-14 • STEREO • CC.

