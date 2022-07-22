5 things to know about serial killer Tim Boczkowski

Tim Boczkowski is a notorious serial killer from North Carolina. His terrifying story is all set to be the subject matter of the third episode of Living with a Serial Killer Season 2. The upcoming episode of the true-crime series will be released on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on Oxygen.

Here is the official synopsis for Episode 3 of Living with a Serial Killer Season 2, which will chronicle the story of Tim Boczkowski:

"The youngest son of a church-going family man finally learns the truth about his father when the man's second wife is found dead in their hot tub, and police look back at the suspicious drowning death of his first wife."

Boczkowski murdered his two wives Elaine Boczkowski and Maryann Fullerton Boczkowski in the same way. He brutally strangled them inside a bathtub and a hot tub respectively.

After an intriguing preview was released by Oxygen, followers of the true-crime show have been highly intrigued. The episode is highly anticipated by fans of the genre.

So, without further delay, here are some interesting facts regarding the Boczkowski case, ahead of the episode's premiere on Oxygen.

Who was Timothy "Tim" Boczkowski?

A still of Tim Boczkowski (Image Via IMDb/Google)

Tim Boczkowski is a serial killer from North Carolina. He was arrested and convicted for the murders of his two wives in 1990 and 1994 respectively.

He was an entrepreneur and seemed like a perfect citizen, husband and a perfect father to his three children, Sandy, Randy and Todd. These were from his first marriage to Elaine Boczkowski. However, later on, his sinister nature came to light after the suspicious death of his second wife on November 4, 1990.

Who was his first victim?

The notorious North Carolina serial killer's first unfortunate victim was his first wife Elaine Boczkowski.

Her life was brutally cut short when at just 34 years of age. Boczkowski fatally strangled her on November 4, 1990. However, he got away with his crime due to a lack of evidence at the time.

Who was his second victim?

Tim Boczkowski's second victim was his second wife, Maryann Fullerton Boczkowski. He met her after moving to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, along with his children Randy, Sandy and Todd.

Maryann was just 35 years of age when she was strangled on November 7, 1994. This time, however, he would not get away with his crime. Sufficient evidence against him was found by the investigators and he was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment.

What were the similarities between the two murders?

Elaine Boczkowski and Maryann Fullerton Boczkowski were murdered (Image for representation via Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)

Reportedly, the patterns of the two murders were extremely similar. Both the murders of were via strangulation. The two murders took place inside a bathtub and hot tub of their homes in North Carolina and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, respectively.

What happened to Tim Boczkowski after he was convicted?

A still of Tim Boczkowski (Image Via IMDb/Google)

Following the trial, Tim Boczkowski was found guilty of the murder of his first wife Elaine Boczkowski in 1996 and was sentenced to life imprisonment. In 1999, Tim received a death sentence for the murder of his second wife Maryann Fullerton Boczkowski.

But in 2004, Boczkowski's death sentence was lifted by the court and he received a second life sentence. He is currently serving his life imprisonment sentence in SCI Greene, Pennsylvania.

Watch Living with a Serial Killer Season 2 Episode 3, premiering on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET, on Oxygen.

