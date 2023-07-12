5 times SEVENTEEN's Hoshi was a successful SHINee fan

The biggest SHINee World of all, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, has been a very lucky fan indeed. While the second-generation K-pop group has millions of fans across the globe, not all of them get the opportunity to meet them in person as the Spider singer has.

Having stated on multiple occasions that he likes the Ring Ding Dong group, Hoshi has been cheering them on since before his debut, even saying that they inspired him to become an idol in the first place.

Despite his success since his debut, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi appears to revert to his starstruck moments whenever he encounters any of the SHINee members.

Doing the HARD challenge with Taemin, dancing to Everybody with Key, and more times SEVENTEEN's Hoshi was the luckiest SHINee fanboy

1) Getting to cheer the group on when they won an award from the stage

@starfess hoshi ke shinee, liat aja ini shinee yg menang tapi dia yg happy banget🥹🤏🏻 @starfess hoshi ke shinee, liat aja ini shinee yg menang tapi dia yg happy banget🥹🤏🏻https://t.co/9oxyW2zXa9

Hoshi has had the good fortune of sharing the announcement stage of weekly music shows with SHINee several times. Fans have noticed the singer applauding anytime the Don't Call Me group wins an award, clearly thrilled for his idols.

This elation has caused some fans to wonder whether the leader of SEVENTEEN's Performance Team votes for his own group when they are in direct competition with SHINee or if his favorite artist takes precedence.

2) Receiving signed albums from Taemin in 2008 and 2023

Most SHAWOLs (aka SHINee World in short) would probably wish to possess a signed album from the group. Very few would have the privilege of receiving their album personally from a member, as SEVENTEEN's Hoshi has.

Taemin had signed AMIGO, SHINee's first repackaged album for the Tiger idol, in 2008, the year of the group's debut. Come 2023, and Hoshi has not only received a signed album from Taemin with a personal message, but he was also able to gift SEVENTEEN's FML to the Danger singer.

In an Instagram live, Taemin spoke fondly of meeting Hoshi, asking for the younger idol's favorite food so he could treat him. It was truly a full-circle moment for the singer who dreamed of becoming a K-pop artist after receiving SHINee's album as a gift.

3) Interacting with Key and dancing to SHINee's Everybody with him on Amazing Saturday in 2020

Being a K-pop fan (especially a SHAWOL) has been very helpful to SEVENTEEN's Hoshi whenever he has gone on variety shows. From showcasing his ability to guess the sunbae group's songs within seconds to joshing around with SHINee members, the 27-year-old has had his share of fun as a fan.

When Seungkwan, S.COUPS, and Hoshi visited the sets of Amazing Saturday (aka Doremi Market), the latter guessed one of the answers, Everybody, within a few seconds. SHINee's Key joined Hoshi to dance to the point choreography, pleasing the hoobae idol immensely. They were both in sync until the ending pose, where Key left a shy Hoshi lying on the floor alone.

Key and Hoshi have shared many heartwarming moments when they have been on the show together, and respect for each other's craft can be seen in their closeness.

4) Being noticed for his admiration by the group members several times

𝔸𝕘𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒 𝕊𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕒 @agasandra 🏻 🏻 HOSHI WATCH SHINEE LIVE INSTAGRAM HAHAHAHA HOSHI WATCH SHINEE LIVE INSTAGRAM HAHAHAHA 😭😭✋🏻✋🏻 https://t.co/XEziM8Y2z5

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi has been fairly vocal about his appreciation and support for SHINee, drawing the attention of the members themselves, who have mentioned him in several shows and live streams.

The singer showed up in the comments of the Instagram livestream that Key, Minho, and Taemin started following one of their pre-comeback promotions. He wished them luck for their album, adding that he was rooting for them.

They noticed him in the comments, and Minho added that he liked the younger idol because his mother and Hoshi shared the same name (the singer's real name is Kwon Soon-young). Minho spoke about him on another show as well, where he talked about being touched by how serious SEVENTEEN's Hoshi was about SHINee.

5) Hoshi and Taemin doing the HARD challenge together

In a wave of nostalgia for Hoshi, he showcased his first signed album from SHINee right before he did the HARD challenge with Taemin. The two main dancers performed the key steps of the choreography in their own style, smiling at each other during the second verse as if to acknowledge the other's talent.

Netizens were amazed to see this unexpected yet stunning collaboration between fan and idol, sharing their excitement on Twitter and in the comments section of the reel on Instagram. SEVENTEEN's Hoshi got another chance to dance with his favorite singer, and history was made.

Soon after the challenge was done, Taemin started following SEVENTEEN's Hoshi on Instagram, with the latter following him back soon after. The idol-fan relationship between SHINee and the Performance Team Leader of the Super group has progressed to one of mutual regard, and that makes Hoshi a very successful SHAWOL.

