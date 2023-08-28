3 top TV shows like Archer you must check out 

Archer season 14 will premiere on August 30, 2023, on FXX. First aired on September 17, 2009, the show will culminate with season 14. With 134 episodes released so far, the episodes span 18 to 24 minutes. This adult animated sitcom showcases the exploits of a group of secret agents, with Sterling Malory Archer, a wacky but highly efficient agent, at the center of attention.

H. Jon Benjamin voices the protagonist, Judy Greer portrays both Cheryl Tunt and Mitsuko Miyazumi, Cyril Figgis by Chris Parnell, Lana Kane by Aisha Tyler, Malory Archer by Jessica Walter, and Pamela "Pam" Poovey is voiced by Amber Nash. The show features several characters in recurring roles.

Since this fan-favorite series is coming to an end soon, here are some shows you can watch which are similar to the FXX show.

Five animated shows like Archer you should not miss

1) Bob’s Burgers

Created by Loren Bouchard, Bob’s Burgers focuses on the lives of the Belcher family. The Belchers consist of parents Bob and Linda and their three kids, Tina, Gene, and Louise. Together, they run a burger joint and go on several fascinating adventures.

H. Jon Benjamin voices the character of Bob Belcher alongside other recurring roles. Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, and Kristen Schaal voice other primary characters. It has released thirteen seasons so far. Fox renewed the show for seasons 14 and 15 on January 26, 2023. The animated sitcom is available on Hulu.

2) Rick And Morty

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty showcases the exploits of a crazy scientist named Rick Sanchez and his loveable grandson, Morty Smith. The duo adventures and travels to several dimensions and portals using Rick's flying saucer.

Justin Roiland voices the titular characters, Rick and Morty. It has released six seasons, with seasons seven, eight, nine, and ten confirmed as part of a long-term deal with Cartoon Network. It is streamable on Netflix worldwide.

3) American Dad!

Created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman, American Dad! narrates the story of the upper-middle-class, Smith family. The members of the family are Stan Smith, Francine Smith, Steve Smith and Hayley Smith. Stan is a CIA agent who balances his time between spending time with his family and protecting the United States of America.

Seth MacFarlane voices the iconic characters of Sta Smith and Roger Smith. Other roles feature Wendy Schaal (Francine Smith), Scott Grimes (Steve Smith), Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley Smith), and Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus Heisler). The show is currently in season 20.

Archer synopsis

The synopsis according to Rotten Tomatoes reads,

"The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world's greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific,"

It continues,

"Archer" is an animated comedy that spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger's misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels."

Adam Reed created the Archer series. Its executive producers are Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis.