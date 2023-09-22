5 ways to style Air Jordan 1 sneakers 

Air Jordan 1 sneakers are a staple in modern fashion, and they can make or break an outfit. Fashion trends are constantly evolving, and keeping up with them is the only way to stay suitable and fashionable. Keeping up with trending fashions and matching them with sneakers is important, specifically when fashion is all about comfort and casual.

The clothes people wear and the sneakers they pair with them to jazz them up or tone them down can communicate a lot about their personality and values. Matching the clothes with sneakers and styling them to create a cohesive and contemporary look is important to turn heads. Here are some ways to style Air Jordan 1 sneakers to keep up with the trending fashion.

From shorts or bomber jackets, style Air Jordan 1 sneakers with anything

1) Bomber Jacket

Style AJ 1 with Bomber Jacket (Image via MT)

When it comes to styling Air Jordan 1 with a bomber jacket, there are many ways to create a stylish look. Pair the AJ 1 with a varsity or bomber jacket, skinny jeans, and a t-shirt for a casual and comfortable look. For a more formal look, pair the sneakers with a bomber jacket, dress pants, and a button-up shirt.

You can also pair your AJ 1s with a bomber jacket, shorts, and a t-shirt for a comfortable summer look. On the other hand, for an edgier look, fashionistas can wear a pair of AJ 1 with a leather bomber jacket, distressed jeans, and a graphic T-shirt.

2) Jean shorts

When it comes to Air Jordan 1 mid or high, shorts are the best options to style it, especially for women. Sporting a pair of AJ 1s with denim shorts and a crop top is the perfect way to pull off a stylish yet comfortable look. Not only that, but one can also opt for a vintage look with washed navy blue shorts and an oversized burgundy t-shirt paired with the sneaker model.

3) Color matching with Air Jordan 1

Matching outfit with AJ 1 (Image via MT)

In the current fashion market, mismatching outfits with different color palates is the trend to give a contemporary artistic outlook. However, when it comes to pairing with an AJ 1 sneaker, color-matching is a good old evergreen fashion trend. Jordan Brand has released a wide range of AJ 1 models in a variety of color palettes, and some of the iconic colors are blue, red, green, and more.

So, whether it is a University Blue or Red, one can choose a color palate as per their preference and then can color match the outfit with it. The outfit can be casual to semi-formal, but color matching with the Air Jordan 1 will make it a showstopper.

4) Formal outfit

Sneakers do not always mean a casual look, especially when it comes to the Air Jordan 1. This sneaker model is one of the most-versatile shoes. It can even be paired with formal outfits. Pair the shoe with a white crop top, black blazer, and wide light blue jeans and you have the perfect look for an office meeting.

Whether it's an official meeting or some event to attend, a good crisp blazer paired with a classic AJ 1 sneaker would elevate the formal look like nothing else. One can also go for shorts with a blazer and sneakers for a semi-formal look. It will give both a formal and casual fashion vibe.

5) Hoodies

Sneakers with hoodies may be one of the most common fashion trends, and it will be forever gold. For people who love comfort, who always go for casual looks, Air Jordan 1 with a hoodie is a must-try fashion style. These people can style their sneakers and hoodie with a pair of jeans or shorts or any type of pants, the outfit will surely look comfy and classy. This style option can never go wrong!

These are some of the best effortless ways to style Air Jordan 1 sneakers for any occasion or event.